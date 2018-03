All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 26

SV Werder Bremen vs. FC Köln — FS2, 3:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show III — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Insider.com Tournament

1st Round

Central Michigan at Fort Wayne — CBS Sports Network, noon

Abilene Christian at Drake — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Liberty — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Hartford at San Diego — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

College GameNight — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

College GameNight: Tournament Challenge Marathon — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball 2018 — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond 2017-2018 — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College GameNight: Tournament Challenge Marathon — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College GameNight: Tournament Challenge Marathon — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Selection Special — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Selection Special — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Arkansas at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 30

Stoke City vs. Manchester City — NBCSN/Universo, 3:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

The Skill Code: Greenside Vitals — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Ian Poulter — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Feherty: Tom Lehman and Justin Leonard — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Laval Rocket at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

La Liga

Alaves vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 3:50 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

La Liga Review Show — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top Ten: One-Round Wars — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: Upsets — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UFC 25 Greatest Fights: 21-25 — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington vs Detroit — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Anaheim — MLB Network/Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

Minnesota vs. New York Yankees — YES, 6:30 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same night coverage)

Texas (SS) vs. Kansas City (SS) — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Memphis — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston — ESPN/Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Miami at Portland — ESPN/Fox Sports Sun/NBC SportsNet Northwest, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Shaqtin’ a Fool: 2018 Shaqtin’ Midseason Awards — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Salt Lake City Stars — Facebook Live, 9 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Reno Bighorns — Twitch, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at New York Rangers — Fox Sports Carolinas/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus — TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington — TSN3/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida — TSN5/RDS2/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles — Sportsnet/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly: Detroit at San Jose & Vancouver at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Paralympics

2018 Paralympic Games, PyeongChang, Republic of Korea

Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Sled Hockey — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/A&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Maravich (premiere) — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams — ESPNews/Tennis Channel, approximately 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.