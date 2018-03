All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

National Invitation Tournament

2nd Round (Home Sites)

Stanford at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

LSU at Utah — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Washington at St. Mary’s — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Western Kentucky at USC — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond 2017-2018 — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Tournament

2nd Round

Albany Region, Donald L. Tucker Center, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Buffalo vs. Florida State — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Katie Smith

Albany Region, Stegeman Coliseum, University of Georgia, Athens, GA

Duke vs. Georgia — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Melissa Lee/Amanda Butler



Albany Region, Gampel Paviliion, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

Quinnipiac vs. UConn —- ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Adam Amin/Kara Lawson

Spokane Region, St. John Arena, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Sam Gore/Christy Winters-Scott — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City Region, Frank Erwin Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Arizona State vs. Texas — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Pam Ward/Gail Goestenkors

Kansas City Region, Pauley Paviliion, University of California-Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Creighton vs. UCLA — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Chiney Ogwumike

Kansas City Region, Humphrey Coliseum, Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS

Oklahoma State vs Mississippi State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Tamika Catchings

Lexington Region, Maples Pavilion, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Stanford — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Elise Woodward/Dan Hughes

Whiparound coverage — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Studio — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Studio — ESPN, 11 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Princeton at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Washington at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Curling

World Women’s Curling Championship, North Bay Memorial Gardens, North Bay, Ontario, Canada

Sweden vs. United States — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Japan vs. United States — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Golf

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Bracket Special — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Feherty: Mark Calcavecchia, Ray Allen and Jon Lester — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top Ten: Title Reigns — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: Monumental Moments — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UFC 25 Greatest Fights: 5-7 — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Houston — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.

Seattle vs. Anaheim — Fox Sports West, 9 p.m.

Oakland vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Carolinas/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana — Sportsnet One/Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland — ESPN/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York — WGN/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Miami — Altitude/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Southeast/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/KENS, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Fort Wayne Mad Ants — Twitch, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft (season premiere) — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Ohio/NESN, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo — Fox Sports Tennessee/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal — Fox Sports Florida/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

La Liga Review Show — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/A&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time for Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Going Big — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight