All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Highlights Show III — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

College Baseball

McNeese State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

National Championship, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Michigan vs. Villanova — TBS/TNT/truTV, 9 p.m.

Announcers:

TBS (Main Feed) — Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

TNT (Michigan TeamCast) — Matt Park/Jay Feely//Dr. Sanjay Gupta

truTV (Villanova TeamCast) — Scott Graham/Randy Foye//Kacie McDonnell

B1G Basketball & Beyond 2017-2018 — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

College GameDay live from the NCAA Championship, San Antonio, TX — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Championship Central — TBS, 7 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, 11:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond 2017-2018 — Big Ten Network, midnight

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Softball

Georgia at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Curling

World Men’s Curling Championship, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Norway vs. United States — NBCSN, noon

Scotland vs. United States — Olympic Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore Tournament Course), Rancho Mirage, CA

Playoff — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, noon

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Masters Higllights: 2013 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2017 — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

La Liga

Getafe vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Review Show — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Detroit — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — ESPN/Fox Sports Sun/YES, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — ESPN/MASN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto — WGN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Anaheim — ESPN2/STO/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN2/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Boston at Miami — NESN/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown (season premiere) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League Playoffs

Conference Semifinals (Single Elimination)

Eastern Conference

Raptors 905 at Westchester Knicks — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Austin Spurs — Twitch, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Toronto — MSG Western New York/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa — TSN3/TSN5/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — NHL Network/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles — Sportsnet One/Altitude/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m./Sportsnet, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Colorado at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Ligue 1 Higllights — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up (series premiere) — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/A&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Volvo Car Open, Family Circle Tennis Center, Charleston, SC

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Volvo Car Open — Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.