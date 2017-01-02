All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Lehigh at Boston University — Campus Insiders, 2 p.m.

Samford at Western Carolina — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

American at Colgate — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Army at Bucknell — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Navy at Holy Cross — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola (MD) — Campus Insiders, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 6 p.m.

Women’s

Seton Hall at Butler — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Xavier — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Duke — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M — SEC network, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Cotton Bowl, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Outback Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Florida vs. Iowa — ABC, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Penn State vs. USC — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Sugar Bowl, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Auburn vs. Oklahoma — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Championship Drive — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Pregame Rush — ESPN, 12:50 p.m.

Rose Bowl Pregame Show — Pac-12 Network, 4 p.m.

Rose Bowl Pregame — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Pregame Show — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Rose Bowl Post-Game Report — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

College Football Postgame Show — ESPN, 12:20 a.m. (Tuesday)

English Football League Championship

Blackburn Rovers vs. Newcastle United — beIN Sports, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

Queens Park Rangers vs. Ipswich Town — beIN Sports, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Middlesbrough vs. Leicester City — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Liverpool — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Everton vs. Southaampton — Premier League Extra Time, 9:55 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Hull City — Premier League Extra Time, 9:55 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Burnley — CNBC, 10 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Manchester City — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 12:10 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 2:15 p.m.

Premier League Download: Inside The Mind of Pep Guardiola — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Match of the Day — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Match of the Week — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Quarterfinals

Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Denmark vs. Russia — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

United States vs. Switzerland — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Sweden vs. Slovakia — TSN/TSN4, 3:30 p.m.

Canada vs. Czech Republic — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Top Shelf: 2016 World Junior Championship — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Pre-Game — TSN/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Charlottte at Chicago — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 10 a,m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Winter Classic, Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Chicago at St. Louis — NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 1 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Winter Classic Pre-Game — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Winter Classic Post Game — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey — Sportsnet/NESN/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver — Altitude 2/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m./NHL Network, midnight (joined in progress)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ESPN Films: Two Points, One Title — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

ESPN Films: Nixon’s National Champs — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Hopman Cup, Perth Arena, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Group A

France vs. Germany — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (same day coverage)

Great Britain vs. Switzerland — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

ATP Tour

Brisbane International, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Queeland, Australia

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m. (same day coverage)

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.

ATP Tour

Qatar Open, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

1st Round — beIN Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

WTA Tour

Brisbane International, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

2nd Rounds — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Entertainment

Countdown to the 128th Rose Parade — Hallmark Channel, 10 a.m.

Desfile de las Rosas Conteo Final — Univision, 10 a.m.

The 128th Rose Parade — ABC, 11 a.m.

The 128th Tournament of Roses Parade — NBC, 11 a.m.

The 128th Rose Parade — Hallmark Channnel, 11 a.m.

Rose Parade 2017 — HGTV, 11 a.m.

Desfile de las Rosas 2017 — Univision, 11 a.m.

Mallrats — Starz Encore, 3:55 p.m.

El Gordo y la Flaca — Univision, 4 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Welcome to the Wild — Animal Planet, 7 p.m.

Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: Deflate-Gate — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Kevin Can Wait — CBS, 8 p.m.

House Hunters: Seeking Home With Room for Urban Farming in Portland — HGTV, 8 p.m.

MasterChef Celebrity Showdown — Fox, 8 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow: Fort Worth (season premiere) — PBS, 8 p.m.

Kids Baking Championship: Life is a Carnival — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Shadowhunters: The Guilty Blood (season premiere) — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Firing Squad — VH1, 8 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Hunters and the Hunted — Animal Planet, 8:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Passing the Torch in Lucha, Italy — HGTV< 8:30 p.m.

2 Broke Girls — CBS, 9 p.m.

Beyond: Pilot (series premiere) — Freeform, 9 p.m.

Love It or List It: Opportunity in the Attic — HGTV, 9 p.m.

48 Hours on ID: Shadow of Death — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Fifth Wave — Starz, 9 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: Winds of Winter — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.

Beyond: Tempus Fugit — Freeform, 9:58 p.m.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: What Went Down: Old Habits Die Hard — A&E, 10 p.m.

Food: Fact or Fiction?: Eat to Win — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Young Family Seeks Acreage in White Bear Lake, MN — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Here for the Right Reasons — ABC, 10 p.m.

Scorpion — CBS, 10 p.m.

The Wall — NBC, 10 p.m.

Independent Lens: Best and Most Beautiful Things — PBS, 10 p.m.

High Fidelity — Cinemax, 10 p.m.

People Magazine Investigates: The Darkest of Nights — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model: Major Key Alert — MTV/VH1, 10 p.m.

Booze Traveler: Florida’s Free Spirits — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Big Night Out: Locked Off — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Auditing (No. 5) First Look — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

The Last Alaskans: No Man’s Land: The Hunger — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

Intervention: Jasmine (No. 36) First Look — A&E, 10:16 p.m.

House Hunters International: High Hopes in Costa Ballena — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Nightwatch: Southern Comfort (No. 26) First Look — A&E, 10:31 p.m.

StarTalk: Hope Solo — National Geographic Channel, 11 p.m.