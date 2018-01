All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

West Virginia at Kansas State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Texas at Iowa State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Southern at Texas Southern — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Playoff

Semifinal #1, Rose Bowl, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Georgia vs. Oklahoma — ESPN, 5:10 p.m.

Semifinal #2, Sugar Bowl, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Alabama vs. Clemson — ESPN, 8:45 p.m.

College Football Playoff MegaCast

DataCenter — ESPN Goal Line, 5 p.m./8:45 p.m.

Finebaum Film Room — SEC Network, 5 p.m./8:45 p.m.

Hometown Audio — ESPN3, 5 p.m./8:45 p.m.

SkyCam — ESPN3, 5 p.m./8:45 p.m.

All-22 Angle — ESPN3, 5 p.m./8:45 p.m.

Command Center — ESPN2, 5:10 p.m./8:45 p.m.

Coaches Film Room — ESPNews, 5:10 p.m./8:45 p.m.

Outback Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Michigan vs. South Carolina — ESPN2, noon

Peach Bowl, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Central Florida vs. Auburn — ESPN, 12:40 p.m.

Citrus Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Notre Dame vs. LSU — ABC, 1 p.m.

College GameDay live from the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SEC Nation live from New Orleans, LA — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Goal Line — SEC Network, noon

Pregame Rush — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

SEC Nation live from New Orleans, LA — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

College Football Pregame — ESPN, 4:10 p.m.

Pregame Rush — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pregame Rush — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews, 8:40 p.m.

College Football Playoff Pregame — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews, 12:20 a.m. (Tuesday)

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Darts

William Hill World Darts Championship, Alexandra Palace, London, England, United Kingdom

Final: Phil Taylor vs. Rob Cross — BBC America, 2 p.m.

World Darts Championship Recap — BBC America, 1 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 21

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bouremouth — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Burnley vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Stoke City vs. Newcastle — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Huddersfield Town — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Previo — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Previo — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Match of the Day — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Toronto — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Florida/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota — Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago — NBC Sports Northwest/WGN, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Winter Classic, Citi Field, New York, NY

New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres — NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 1 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2018 Winter Classic Pre-Game Show — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

NHL Tonight: 2018 Winter Classic Pre-Game Show — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL’s Best: Games of the Year — Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Oslo, Norway

City Event — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Expedientes UDN: El Rey de Nueva York — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Brisbane International, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m.

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

ATP Tour

Qatar Open, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.