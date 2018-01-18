All Times Eastern
Pregame and Studio Shows
NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning live from Mt. Laurel, NJ — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, noon
The NFL Today — CBS, 2 p.m.
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, 6 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Fox NFL Postgame — Fox, 9:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 10 p.m.
3 p.m.
American Football Conference Championship, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots — CBS/Westwood One Radio
CBS — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
Westwood One Radio — Kevin Kugler/Dan Fouts//Ed Werder
6:40 p.m.
National Football Conference Championship, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles — Fox/Westwood One Radio
Fox — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews//Chris Myers
Westwood One Radio — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Ross Tucker