All Times Eastern

Pregame and Studio Shows

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from Mt. Laurel, NJ — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, noon

The NFL Today — CBS, 2 p.m.

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Postgame — Fox, 9:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 10 p.m.

3 p.m.

American Football Conference Championship, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots — CBS/Westwood One Radio

CBS — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Westwood One Radio — Kevin Kugler/Dan Fouts//Ed Werder

6:40 p.m.

National Football Conference Championship, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles — Fox/Westwood One Radio

Fox — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews//Chris Myers

Westwood One Radio — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Ross Tucker