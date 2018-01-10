All Times Eastern
Saturday, January 13
Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL Pick’em — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
NFL Matchup — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, noon
Football Night in America: Divisional Playoff — NBC, 3:30 p.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11 p.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, midnight
4:35 p.m.
NFC Divisional Playoff, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles — NBC/Westwood One Radio
NBC — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya
Westwood One Radio — John Sadak/Tony Boselli//Ross Tucker
8:15 p.m.
AFC Divisional Playoff, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots — CBS/Westwood One Radio
CBS — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson//Jay Feely
Westwood One Radio — Kevin Kugler/Jason Taylor//Hub Arkush
Sunday, January 14
Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL GameDay Morning live from Mt. Laurel, NJ — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 8 p.m.
1:05 p.m.
AFC Divisional Playoff, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA
Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers— CBS/Westwood One Radio
CBS — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
Westwood One Radio —Tom McCarthy/Ross Tucker//Steve Tasker
4;40 p.m.
NFC Divisional Playoff, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings — Fox/Westwood One Radio
Fox— Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews//Chris Myers
Westwood One Radio — Kevin Kugler/Trent Green//Laura Okmin