All Times Eastern

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

E:60: Super Bowl Special — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from Minneapolis, MN — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown live from Minneapolis, MN — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Road to the Super Bowl — NBC, noon

Super Bowl LII Pregame Show live from U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN — NBC, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl Game Center — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LII Postgame Show live from U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN— NBC, 10 p.m.

Super Bowl Post Game live from U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime live from U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LII, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles — NBC/Westwood One Radio, 6:30 p.Alm.

NBC — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya

Westwood One Radio — Kevin Harlan/Boomer Esiason//Tony Boselli//Ed Werder