All Times Eastern

Saturday, February 4

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl Greatest Halftime Shows — Fox, 7 p.m.

Super Bowl Saturday Night — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Honors — Fox, 8 p.m.

NFL Now, Later — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 5

Pregame and Studio Shows

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Insiders: Sunday Morning — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Road to the Super Bowl — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fox Super Bowl Kickoff — Fox, 1 p.m.

Fox Super Bowl Super Bowl Pregame — Fox, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl GameCenter — NFL Netwrk, 6:30 p.m.

Fox Super Bowl Post Game — Fox, approximately 10 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, approximately 10 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Super Bowl Postgame — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LI, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots — Fox (Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews//Chris Myers

Westwood One Radio: Kevin Harlan/Boomer Esiason//Tony Boselli//James Lofton