All Times Eastern
NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)
DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket Channel Assignments
Thursday, November 23
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 10:30 a.m.
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, 11:30 a.m.
The O.T. — Fox, 3:30 p.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, 4 p.m.
Football Night in America: Special Edition — NBC, 8 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
12:30 p.m.
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions — Fox (Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews)/Westwood One Radio (Kevin Kugler/Ross Tucker//Hub Arkush)
4:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys — CBS (Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson)/Westwood One Radio (John Sadak/Tony Boselli//Ed Werder)
8:30 p.m.
New York Giants at Washington NFL Team — NBC (Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya)/Westwood One Radio (Ian Eagle/Mike Mayock//Laura Okmin)
Sunday, November 26
Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL Pick’em — NFL Network, 6 a.m.
NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning live from Mount Laurel, NJ– NFL Network, 7 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon
Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.
Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.
NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
The OT — Fox, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4: 30 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
1 p.m.
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Jamie Erdahl
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
Carolina Panthers at New York Jets — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Peter Schrager
Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Shannon Spake
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin
4:05 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers —Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber//Kristina Pink
4:25 p.m.
Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon
Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
8:30 p.m.
Sunday Night Football, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA
Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya/Westwood One Radio: (Kevin Kugler/Jason Taylor)
Monday, November 27
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Monday Night Foootball Pregame — 6 p.m.
NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
Monday Night Football, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens — ESPN: Sean McDonough/Jon Gruden//Lisa Salters/ESPN Deportes: Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe/Westwood One Radio: (Kevin Harlan/Kurt Warner)