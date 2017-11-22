All Times Eastern

NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket Channel Assignments

Thursday, November 23

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 10:30 a.m.

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

The O.T. — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, 4 p.m.

Football Night in America: Special Edition — NBC, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions — Fox (Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews)/Westwood One Radio (Kevin Kugler/Ross Tucker//Hub Arkush)

4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys — CBS (Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson)/Westwood One Radio (John Sadak/Tony Boselli//Ed Werder)

8:30 p.m.

New York Giants at Washington NFL Team — NBC (Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya)/Westwood One Radio (Ian Eagle/Mike Mayock//Laura Okmin)

Sunday, November 26

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Pick’em — NFL Network, 6 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from Mount Laurel, NJ– NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4: 30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Jamie Erdahl

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn



Carolina Panthers at New York Jets — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Peter Schrager

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Shannon Spake

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin

4:05 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers —Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber//Kristina Pink

4:25 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

8:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya/Westwood One Radio: (Kevin Kugler/Jason Taylor)

Monday, November 27

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Foootball Pregame — 6 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

Monday Night Football, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens — ESPN: Sean McDonough/Jon Gruden//Lisa Salters/ESPN Deportes: Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe/Westwood One Radio: (Kevin Harlan/Kurt Warner)