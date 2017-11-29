All Times Eastern
NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)
DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket Channel Assignments
Thursday, November 30
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
The Fantasy Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
TNF GameDay live from AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX and Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Football Night in Dallas live from AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX — NBC/NFL Network/Amazon Video, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
8:26 p.m.
Washington NFL Team at Dallas Cowboys — NBC/NFL Network/Amazon Video (Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Heather Cox)/Westwood One Radio (Ian Eagle/Tony Boselli)
Sunday, December 3
Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL Pick’em — NFL Network, 6 a.m.
NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning live from Mount Laurel, NJ– NFL Network, 7 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 9 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon
Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.
Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.
NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4: 30 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.
The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
1 p.m.
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Jamie Erdahl
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Shannon Spake
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens — Thom Brennnaman/Chris Spielman//Peter Schrager
Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers — Tim Brando/Greg Jennings//Jennifer Hale
4:05 p.m.
Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
4:25 p.m.
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin
New York Giants at Oakland Raiders — Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber//Kristina Pink
8:30 p.m.
Sunday Night Football, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA
Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya/Westwood One Radio: (Kevin Kugler/Mike Holmgren)
Monday, November 27
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Monday Night Foootball Pregame — 6 p.m.
NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
Monday Night Football, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals — ESPN: Sean McDonough/Jon Gruden//Lisa Salters/ESPN Deportes: Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe/Westwood One Radio: (Kevin Harlan/Boomer Esiason)