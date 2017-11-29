All Times Eastern

NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket Channel Assignments

Thursday, November 30

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

TNF GameDay live from AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX and Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Football Night in Dallas live from AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX — NBC/NFL Network/Amazon Video, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

8:26 p.m.

Washington NFL Team at Dallas Cowboys — NBC/NFL Network/Amazon Video (Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Heather Cox)/Westwood One Radio (Ian Eagle/Tony Boselli)

Sunday, December 3

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Pick’em — NFL Network, 6 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from Mount Laurel, NJ– NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4: 30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

1 p.m.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Jamie Erdahl

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton



Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Shannon Spake

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens — Thom Brennnaman/Chris Spielman//Peter Schrager

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers — Tim Brando/Greg Jennings//Jennifer Hale

4:05 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

4:25 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin

New York Giants at Oakland Raiders — Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber//Kristina Pink

8:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya/Westwood One Radio: (Kevin Kugler/Mike Holmgren)

Monday, November 27

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Foootball Pregame — 6 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals — ESPN: Sean McDonough/Jon Gruden//Lisa Salters/ESPN Deportes: Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe/Westwood One Radio: (Kevin Harlan/Boomer Esiason)