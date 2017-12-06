All Times Eastern
NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)
DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket Channel Assignments
Thursday, December 7
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
The Fantasy Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
TNF GameDay live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA and Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Football Night in Atlanta live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA — NBC/NFL Network/Amazon Video, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
8:26 p.m.
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons — NBC/NFL Network/Amazon Video (Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Heather Cox)/Westwood One Radio (Ian Eagle/Tony Boselli)
Sunday, December 10
Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL Matchup — ESPN, 5:30 a.m.
NFL Pick’em — NFL Network, 6 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning live from Mount Laurel, NJ– NFL Network, 7 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon
Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.
Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.
NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4: 30 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.
The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
1 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta/Steve Tasker
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina at Panthers — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon
Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals — Sam Rosen/Brady Quinn//Jenny Taft
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber//Kristina Pink
Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Jennifer Hale
San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Shannon Spake
4:05 p.m.
New York Jets at Denver Broncos — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Jamie Erdahl
Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton/Jay Feely
Washington NFL Team at Los Angeles Chargers — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews
Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin
8:30 p.m.
Sunday Night Football, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya/Westwood One Radio: (Kevin Kugler/Jason Taylor)
Monday, December 11
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Monday Night Foootball Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
Monday Night Football, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins — ESPN: Sean McDonough/Jon Gruden//Lisa Salters/ESPN Deportes: Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe/Westwood One Radio: (Kevin Harlan/Kurt Warner//Ross Tucker)