All Times Eastern
NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)
DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket Channel Assignments
Saturday, December 23
Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL Pick’Em — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Good Morning Football Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
Kickoff Special — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
NFL Network Special, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Jamie Erdahl//Westwood One Radio (Scott Graham/Mike Mayock//Scott Kaplan)
8:30 p.m.
Sunday Night Football Special, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya/Westwood One Radio (Brandon Gaulin/Ross Tucker//Hub Arkush)
Sunday, December 24
Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL Matchup — ESPN, 5:30 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning live from Mount Laurel, NJ– NFL Network, 7 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon
Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.
Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.
NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4: 30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
1 p.m.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears — Tom McCarthy/Steve Beuerlein/Steve Tasker
Denver Broncos at Washington NFL Team — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Jenny Dell
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver
Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Jennifer Hale
Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers — Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber//Kristina Pink
4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton
4:25 p.m.
New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth
Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews
Monday, December 25
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL GameDay Christmas Special — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Football Night in Houston — NBC/NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.
Monday Night Coutndown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Christmas Special Postgame Show — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m.
4:30 p.m.
NFL Christmas Special, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans — NBC/NFL Network/Amazon Video (Mike Tirico/Kurt Warner//Heather Cox)/Westwood One Radio (Kevin Kugler/Dan Fouts//Laura Okmin)
8:30 p.m.
Monday Night Football, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles — ESPN: Sean McDonough/Jon Gruden//Lisa Salters/ESPN Deportes: Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe/Westwood One Radio: (Ian Eagle/Boomer Esiason//Scott Kaplan)