All Times Eastern

NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket Channel Assignments

Saturday, December 23

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Pick’Em — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Kickoff Special — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

NFL Network Special, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Jamie Erdahl//Westwood One Radio (Scott Graham/Mike Mayock//Scott Kaplan)

8:30 p.m.



Sunday Night Football Special, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya/Westwood One Radio (Brandon Gaulin/Ross Tucker//Hub Arkush)

Sunday, December 24

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 5:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from Mount Laurel, NJ– NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4: 30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears — Tom McCarthy/Steve Beuerlein/Steve Tasker

Denver Broncos at Washington NFL Team — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Jenny Dell



Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Jennifer Hale

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers — Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber//Kristina Pink

4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

4:25 p.m.

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews

Monday, December 25

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL GameDay Christmas Special — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Football Night in Houston — NBC/NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Monday Night Coutndown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Christmas Special Postgame Show — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

NFL Christmas Special, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans — NBC/NFL Network/Amazon Video (Mike Tirico/Kurt Warner//Heather Cox)/Westwood One Radio (Kevin Kugler/Dan Fouts//Laura Okmin)

8:30 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles — ESPN: Sean McDonough/Jon Gruden//Lisa Salters/ESPN Deportes: Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe/Westwood One Radio: (Ian Eagle/Boomer Esiason//Scott Kaplan)