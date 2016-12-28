All Times Eastern

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Matchup — ESPN1, 7 a.m.

NFL GameDay First — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Insiders: Sunday Edition — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati — Carter Blackburn/Chris Simms

Buffalo at New York Jets — Andrew Catalon/Steve Beuerlein/Steve Tasker

Cleveland at Pittsburgh — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon

Houston at Tennessee — Tom McCarthy/Adam Archuleta

Jacksonville at Indianapolis — Spero Dedes/Solomon Wilcots

New England at Miami — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Carolina at Tampa Bay — Thom Brennaman/Charles Davis/Chris Spielman//Peter Schrager

Chicago at Minnesota — Dick Stockton/David Diehl//Kristina Pink

Dallas at Philadelphia — Kevin Burkhardt/John Lynch//Pam Oliver

4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Jamie Erdahl

Oakland at Denver — Jim Nantz/Phil Simms//Tracy Wolfson

4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles — Chris Myers/Ronde Barber//Jennifer Hale

New York Giants at Washington — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews

New Orleans at Atlanta — Kenny Albert/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin

Seattle at San Francisco — Joe Davis/Brady Quinn//Shannon Spake

8:25 p.m.