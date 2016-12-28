Quantcast
NFL Viewing Picks for Week 17 — 01/01/2017
Posted by on December 27, 2016

All Times Eastern

NFL Viewing Picks (the506.com)
DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket Channel Assignments

Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL Matchup — ESPN1, 7 a.m.
NFL GameDay First — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
NFL Insiders: Sunday Edition — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.
Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 11 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon
Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.
Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.
NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.
The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

1 p.m.

NFL on CBS

Baltimore at Cincinnati — Carter Blackburn/Chris Simms
Buffalo at New York Jets — Andrew Catalon/Steve Beuerlein/Steve Tasker
Cleveland at Pittsburgh — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon
Houston at Tennessee — Tom McCarthy/Adam Archuleta
Jacksonville at Indianapolis — Spero Dedes/Solomon Wilcots
New England at Miami — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

NFL on Fox

Carolina at Tampa Bay — Thom Brennaman/Charles Davis/Chris Spielman//Peter Schrager
Chicago at Minnesota — Dick Stockton/David Diehl//Kristina Pink
Dallas at Philadelphia — Kevin Burkhardt/John Lynch//Pam Oliver

4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Jamie Erdahl
Oakland at Denver — Jim Nantz/Phil Simms//Tracy Wolfson

4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles — Chris Myers/Ronde Barber//Jennifer Hale
New York Giants at Washington — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews
New Orleans at Atlanta — Kenny Albert/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin
Seattle at San Francisco — Joe Davis/Brady Quinn//Shannon Spake

8:25 p.m.

Sunday Night Football, Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya