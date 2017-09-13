All Times Eastern

Thursday, September 13

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 1 — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Eternal Redzone: Quarterback Debuts — NFL Network, 2:30 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Lie — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

TNF GameDay live from Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Football Night in Cincinnati live from Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

8:26 p.m.

Thursday Night Football, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals — NFL Network (Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Heather Cox)/Westwood One Radio (Ian Eagle/Tony Boselli)

Sunday, September 17

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Pick’em — NFL Network, 6 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703 — 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton/Steve Tasker

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin/Westwood One Radio: John Sadak/Ross Tucker

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Shannon Spake

Minneosta Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers — Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber//Kristina Pink

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver

4:05 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Jamie Erdahl

New York Jets at Oakland Raiders — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

4:25 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews

San Francisco at Seattle — Sam Rosen/David Diehl//Jennifer Hale

Washington at Los Angeles Rams — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Peter Schrager

8:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya/Westwood One Radio: Kevin Kugler/Jason Taylor

Monday, September 18

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Foootball Pregame — 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m..

8:30 p.m.

Monday Night Football, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Detroit Lions at New York Giants — Sean McDonough/Jon Gruden//Lisa Salters/Westwood One Radio: Kevin Harlan/Boomer Esiason//Steve Tasker