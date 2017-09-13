All Times Eastern
NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)
DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket Channel Assignments
Thursday, September 13
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 1 — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
Eternal Redzone: Quarterback Debuts — NFL Network, 2:30 p.m.
TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 5 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Lie — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
TNF GameDay live from Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Football Night in Cincinnati live from Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
8:26 p.m.
Thursday Night Football, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals — NFL Network (Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Heather Cox)/Westwood One Radio (Ian Eagle/Tony Boselli)
Sunday, September 17
Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL Pick’em — NFL Network, 6 a.m.
NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon
Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703 — 12:55 p.m.
Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.
NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.
Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.
The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
1 p.m.
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton/Steve Tasker
New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin/Westwood One Radio: John Sadak/Ross Tucker
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth//Shannon Spake
Minneosta Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers — Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber//Kristina Pink
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs — Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver
4:05 p.m.
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Jamie Erdahl
New York Jets at Oakland Raiders — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn
4:25 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews
San Francisco at Seattle — Sam Rosen/David Diehl//Jennifer Hale
Washington at Los Angeles Rams — Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman//Peter Schrager
8:30 p.m.
Sunday Night Football, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya/Westwood One Radio: Kevin Kugler/Jason Taylor
Monday, September 18
Studio and Pregame Shows
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Monday Night Foootball Pregame — 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m..
8:30 p.m.
Monday Night Football, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Detroit Lions at New York Giants — Sean McDonough/Jon Gruden//Lisa Salters/Westwood One Radio: Kevin Harlan/Boomer Esiason//Steve Tasker