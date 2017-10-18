All Times Eastern

Byes: Detroit and Houston

NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)

DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket Channel Assignments

Thursday, October 19

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2017 Week 6 — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2017 Week 6 — NFL Network, 1:30 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

TNF GameDay live from Oakland-Alameda County Stadium, Oakland, CA and Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff live from Oakland-Alameda County Stadium, Oakland, CA — CBS/NFL Network/Amazon, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, midnight

8:25 p.m.

Thursday Night Football, Oakland-Alameda County Stadium, Oakland, CA

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders — CBS/NFL Network/Amazon Prime (Jim Nantz Tony Romo//Jay Feely//Tracy Wolfson)/Westwood One Radio (Tom McCarthy/Tony Boselli)

Sunday, October 22

Studio and Pregame Shows

NFL Pick’em — NFL Network, 6 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from Mount Laurel, NJ– NFL Network, 7 a.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703 — 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4: 30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

1 p.m.

NFL London Game, Twickenham Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams — Fox (Sam Rosen/Ronde Barber//Kristina Pink)

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings — Greg Gumbel/Trent Green//Jamie Erdahl

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears — Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts//Evan Washburn

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts — Tom McCarthy/Steve Beuerlein/Steve Tasker

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers — Kenny Albert/Charles Davis//Pam Oliver

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins — Dan Hellie/Chris Spielman//Peter Schrager

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills — Chris Myers/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin

4:05 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers — Thom Brennaman/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews

4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers — Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon//Amanda Balionis

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants — Andrew Catalon/James Lofton

8:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth//Michele Tafoya/Westwood One Radio: (Kevin Kugler/Mike Mayock)

Monday, October 23

Studio and Pregame Shows

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Foootball Pregame — 6 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Washington NFL Team at Philadelphia Eagles — ESPN: Sean McDonough/Jon Gruden//Lisa Salters/ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes: Alvaro Martin/Raul Allegre//John Sutcliffe/Westwood One Radio: (Kevin Harlan/Boomer Esiason)