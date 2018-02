All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hamburger SV — FS2/UniMás/Univision Deportes, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. FC Schalke 04 — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Florida at South Carolina — CBS, noon

Oklahoma State at West Virginia — ESPN, noon

Northwestern at Maryland — ESPN2, noon

Butler at Villanova — Fox, noon

Navy at Army — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor — CBS, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa State — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Mississippi State at Missouri — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Creighton — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan State — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Florida State at Notre Dame — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia — ESPN, 6:15 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at UNLV — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego State at Nevada — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M — ESPN, 8:15 p.m

Vanderbilt at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 9:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at St. Mary’s. ESPN2, 10 p.m.

USC at Arizona — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

Women’s

Navy at Army — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Wichita State at UConn — SNY, 1 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek27

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal — CNBC/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Stoke City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — CNBC, 9:55 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Leicester City — NBC, 12:25 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links; Spyglass Hill Golf Course; Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Pebble Beach, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold, Perth Arena, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona Clash, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Practice — FS1, 1 p.m.

Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, noon

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Golden State — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Nashville at Montreal — City TV/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose — City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 10 p.m.

Olympic Viewing Picks