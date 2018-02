All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s

JLT Community Series

Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Melbourne Demons vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Boxing After Dark, Inglewood Forum, Inglewood, CA

WBC World Super Flyweight Title

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Wisaksil Wangek — HBO, 9:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 24

Bayern München vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — FS2, 9:20 a.m./Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Werder Bremen vs. Hamburger SV — FS2, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Providence at Georgetown — CBS Sports Network, noon

Michigan at Maryland — ESPN, noon

Baylor at TCU — ESPN, noon

Tulane at South Florida — ESPNU, noon

Seton Hall at St. John’s — Fox, noon

Marquette at DePaul — Fox Sports Net, noon

Louisville at Virginia Tech — CBS, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Boston College at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Wichita State at SMU — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Loyola (Chicago) — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

LSU at Georgia — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at American — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Creighton — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

USC at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana State at Bradley — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Utah State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech — ESPN, 4:15 p.m.

Washington at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent State — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Duke — ESPN, 6:15 p.m.

Washington State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Yale at Columbia — SNY, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Western Kentucky — Stadium, 7 p.m.

UAB at Middle Tennessee — Stadium on Facebook, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon State — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky — ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

Auburn at Florida — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at Weber State — Eleven Sports, 9 p.m.

Misosuri-Kansas City at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno State — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

Women’s

Indiana at Iowa — Big Ten Network, noon

Texas Tech at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 1 p.m.

UConn at SMU — SNY, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas State — Fox Sports Net, 4 p.m.

Texas at Iowa State — Fox Sports Net, 6 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Michigan at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

North Dakota at Miami (OH) — Fox College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Denver at St. Cloud State — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Invitational, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Michigan vs. Virginia Tech — Longhorn Network, 10:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 4 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Wichita State — Longhorn Network, 9 p.m.

College Swimming and Diving

Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships, Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA

Day 4 — Pac-12 Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Stanford at BYU — BYUtv, 10 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ

Qualifying — FS1, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Leicester City vs. Stoke City — CNBC, 7:25 a.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham United — CNBC/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Swansea City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Southampton — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Huddersfield Town — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Everton — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — CNBC, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — CNBC, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — CNBC, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

LPGA Thailand, Siam Country Club Pattaya (Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

European Tour

Qatar Masters, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour

The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

La Liga

Real Madrid vs. Alaves — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Girona FC — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 12:15 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Stephens, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Prelims — Fox, 6 p.m.

Main Card — Fox, 8 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS2, 5 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. Houston — AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. New York Mets — Fox Sports Midwest/WPIX, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Boston — MLB Network/NESN, 1 pm.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Milwaukee vs. Anaheim — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports West, 3 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS) — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Atlanta 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Qualifying — FS1, 9 a.m.

Race— FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Atlanta 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Final Practice — FS1, noon

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Atlanta 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Race — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NCTWS Post-Race Show — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Philadephia — NBC Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Boston at New York — NBC Sports Boston/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Miami — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota — WGN/Fox Sports North, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Utah — Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix — NBC Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Sacramento — Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA G League

Reno Bighorns at Memphis Hustle — Eleven Sports, 1 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Westchester Knicks — Eleven Sports, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids Drive at Lakeland Magic — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens — City TV/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings — City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa — NHL Network/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/TSN5, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary — Altitude/Sportsnet West, 4 p.m.

New York Islanders at New Jersey — MSG Plus 2/MSG Plus, 6:15 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington — MSG Western New York/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus — NHL Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 8 p.m.

Olympic Viewing Picks

Soccer

Carolina Cup Challenge, MUSC Health Stadium, Charleston, SC

Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Charleston Battery vs. Atlanta United — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.

Tennis

WTA Tour

Dubai Duty Free Championships, Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Final — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

ATP Tour

Center Court: Rio Open Semifinals/Doubles Final & Delray Beach Open Doubles & Singles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.