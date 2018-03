All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s

JLT Community Series

Gold Coast suns vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s

Adelaide Crows vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m.

Fremantle Dockers vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (same day coverage)

Collingwood Magpies vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

WBC World Heavyweight Title

Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz — Showtime, 9 p.m.

World Championship Boxing, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

WBO World Light Heavyweight Title

Igor Mikhalkin vs. Sergey Kovalev — HBO, 10:05 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 25

FC Schalke 04 vs. Hertha HSC Berlin — Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m./FS1, 9:30 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS2, 9:30 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hannover 96 — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS2, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Best of February — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — FS1, 11 p.m.

College Baseball

Northwestern at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Texas — Longhorn Network, 6 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

America East Tournament

Quarterfinals (Home Sites)

UMass-Lowell at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Maine at Vermont — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

Semifinal, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Penn State vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

1st Round, North Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, SC

James Madison vs. Drexel — CAA.tv, 4 p.m.

Elon vs. Delaware — CAA.tv, 6:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Quarterfinals, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Wright State vs. Green Bay — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Times Union Center, Albany, NY

Niagara vs. Fairfield — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Iona vs. Manhattan — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Loyola (Chicago) vs. Bradley — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Semifinals (Home Sites)

Long Island University-Brooklyn at Farleigh Dickinson — ESPN3, noon

Wagner at Robert Morris — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Championship, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Murray State vs. Belmont — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, NC

North Carolina-Greensboro vs. The Citadel — ESPN3, noon

Mercer vs. Wofford — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Eastern Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Furman vs. Western Carolina — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Quarterfinals, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota State vs. Western Illinois — TheSummitLeague.org, 7 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Omaha — TheSummitLeague.org, 9:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

BYU vs. San Diego — BYUtv, 4 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Pacific — BYUtv, 6:30 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s vs. Pepperdine or Santa Clara — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, noon

Kentucky at Florida — CBS, noon

West Virginia at Texas — ESPN, noon

Virginiat Tech at Miami (FL) — ESPN2, noon

Xavier at DePaul — Fox, noon

St. John’s at Providence — Fox Sports Net, noon

Mississippi State at LSU — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Florida State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas State — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

La Salle at St. Joseph’s — Stadium on Facebook, 2 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette — Fox, 2:15 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington at Dayton — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Auburn — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Weber State at Montana State — Eleven Sports, 4 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma State — ESPN, 4 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

San Jose State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Villanova — Fox, 5 p.m.

Nicholls State at Southeastern Louisiana — Eleven Sports, 6 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina State — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal State-Fullerton — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports San Diego, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Cal at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington State — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Boise State — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest), 7 p.m.

Colorado at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Duquense at UMass — Eleven Sports/NESNplus, 8 p.m.

Western Kentucky at UAB —Fox College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke — ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

UCLA at USC — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

Women’s

America East Tournament

Quarterfinals, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, ME

Maine vs. Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN3, noon

Stony Brook vs. New Hampshire — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Albany vs. Vermont — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Binghamton vs. Hartford — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Temple vs. Wichita State — ESPN3, noon

SMU vs. Eastern Carolina — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Tulane vs. Memphis — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Houston — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Tournament

Semifinals, Richmond Coliseum, Richmond, VA

Dayton vs. George Washington — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Saint Louis vs. St. Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

North Carolina State vs. Louisville — ESPNU, noon

Notre Dame vs. Florida State — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

Semifinals, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Ohio State vs. Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Maryland vs. Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

Quarterfinals, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma vs. TCU — Fox Sports Net, noon

Baylor vs. Kansas State — Fox Sports Net, 2:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Iowa State — Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia — Fox Sports Net, 9:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Quarterfinals, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

IUPUI vs. Oakland — ESPN3, noon

Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Times Union Center, Albany, NY

Siena vs. Niagara — ESPN3, noon

Fairfield vs. Rider — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Championship, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Belmont vs. Tennessee-Martin — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Pac-12 Tournament

Semifinals, KeyArena, Seattle, WA

Oregon vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Stanford vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 11:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Georgia — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Summit League Tournament

Quarterfinals, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota vs. Fort Wayne — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State — ESPN3, 3;30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Michgian at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Notre Dame at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

College Softball

Arizona at Texas — Longhorn Network, noon

Cycling

UCI Track Cycling World Championships, Omnisport Apeldoorn, Apeldoorn, Netherlands

Day 4 — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Darts

UK Open, Butlin’s Minehead Resort, Somerset, England

Afternoon Session — Eleven Sports, 7:30 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 29

Burnley vs. Everton — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Huddersfield Town — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Southampton vs. Stoke City — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Bournemouth — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Swansea City vs. West Ham United — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. West Bromwich Albion — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United — NBCSN/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Tshwane Open, Pretoria Country Club, Waterkloof, South Africa

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour

WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec Golf Club, Mexico City, Mexico

3rd Round — Golf Channel, noon

3rd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Cologuard Classic, Omni Tucson National Resort (Catalina Course), Tucson, AZ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Women’s World Championship, Sentosa Golf Club (New Tanjong Course), Sentosa Island, Singapore

Final Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

American Cup, Sears Centre, Hoffman Estates, IL

Meet — Olympic Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Meet — NBC, 1 p.m.

La Liga

Real Madrid vs. Getafe CF — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Ligue 1

Troyes AC vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.

Main Card — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB Spring Training

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia (SS) — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Boston — MLB Network/NESN, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston — AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Arizona vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 pm.

Anaheim vs. Seattle — MLB Network/Fox Sports West, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Toronto FC vs. Columbus — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/WSYX/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. Altanta — Univision/Univision Deportes, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. New England — WPHL/WSBK, 7 p.m.

Orlando vs. D.C. United — WFTV/NewsChannnel 8, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake — KTXA/KMYU, 8 p.m.

San Jose vs. Minnesota — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports North, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Practice 2 — FS1, noon

Final Practice — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying — FS1, 1 p.m.

Race — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Orlando — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland — NBA TV Canada/Altitude/Fox Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Miami — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Houston — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio — Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland — Fox Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

2018 NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Montreal at Boston — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NESN, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona — City TV/Fox Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

New York Rangers at Edmonton — CBC/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One/MSG Network, 10:30 p.m.

2018 NHL Stadium Series, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Toronto at Washington — NBC/CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles — NHL Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh — MSG Plus/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly: New York Rangers at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Rugby

World Rugby Sevens Series, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

United States vs. Spain — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Skiing

FIS World Cup, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Ladies’ Super G — Olympic Channel, 8:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

FIS World Cup, Kransjska Gora, Slovenia

Men’s Giant Slalom — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Swimming

USA Pro Swim Series, McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Day 3: Finals — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour

Dubai Duty Free Championships, Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Final — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

ATP Tour

Abierto Mexicano, Acapulco Princess Mundo Imperial, Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico

Final — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.