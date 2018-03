All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s

Round 2

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Announcement — ESPN2, noon

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

WBO/WBA/IBF World Heavyweight Title

Joseph Parker vs. Anthony Joshua — Showtime, 5 p.m.

Golden Boy Boxing, Marina Bay SportsPlex, Quincy, MA

Super Welterweights

Michael Moore vs. Mark DeLuca — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 28

Hannover 96 vs. Red Bull Leipzig — Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m./Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. SC Freiburg — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Augsbug — FS2, 9:30 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Borussia Dortmund — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Best of March — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — Fox, noon

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Vanderbilt at Florida — ESPNU, noon

Tennessee at South Carolina — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 5 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

National Semifinals, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Loyola (Chicago) vs. Michigan — TBS/TNT/truTV, 6:09 p.m.

Announcers:

TBS — Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

TNT (Michigan TeamCast) — Matt Park/Jay Feely//Dr. Sanjay Gupta

truTV (Loyola TeamCast) — Jeff Hagedorn/Jerry Harkness//Shams Charania

Villanova vs. Kansas — TBS/TNT/truTV, 8:49 p.m.

Announcers:

TBS — Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

TNT (Kansas TeamCast) — Dave Armstrong/Scot Pollard//Rob Riggle

truTV (Villanova TeamCast) — Scott Graham/Randy Foye//Kacie McDonnell

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from the NCAA Final Four, San Antonio, TX — ESPN, 2 p.m.

At the Final Four — TBS, 3 p.m.

Final Four Show — TBS, 4 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, 11 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

Virginia Tech at Indiana — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

College Football

South Carolina Spring Game — SEC Network, noon

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Maryland at Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Denver at Georgetown — Fox College Sports Atlantic, noon

Ohio State at Penn State — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Women’s

Maryland at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Softball

UCLA at Utah — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Washington at Stanford — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Track & Field

91st Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, Mike A. Myers Stadium, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Day 4 — Longhorn Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Grand Canyon at BYU — BYUtv, 10 p.m.

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Arizona State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Curling

World Men’s Curling Championship, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Round Robin

United States vs. Japan — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Swansea City — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Southampton — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Huddersfield Town — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Bournemouth — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Burnley — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Houston Open, Golf Club of Houston (Tournament Course), Humble, TX

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

3rd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore Tournament Course), Rancho Mirage, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Horse Racing

Dubai World Cup, Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Race — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Florida Derby, Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, FL

Race — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

La Liga

Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Oakland — Fox Sports West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — STO/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Houston at Texas — FS1/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports Sun Plus, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore — Fox Sports North/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City —WGN/Fox Sports Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at New York Mets — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/SNY, 1 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati — MASN/Fox Sports Ohio, 2 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Detroit — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Bill’s Blackboard — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonigbht — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Week 5

Orlando vs. New York Red Bulls — UniMás/Univision Deportes/Twitter, 1 p.m.

Columbus vs. Vancouver — WSYX/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/CTV/TSN4/TSN5, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC — Fox, 3 p.m.

Chicago vs. Portland — KPTV, 6 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Atlanta — Fox Sports North Plus/Fox Sports South, 8 p.m.

San Jose vs. New York City FC — ESPN2/TSN2, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. New England — KUBE/WSBK, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. D.C. United — Fox Sports Kansas City Plus/Fox Sports Midwest Plus/NewsChannel 8, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Philadelphia — Altitude/WPVI 6.2, 9 p.m.

Seattle vs. Montreal — KZJO/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

MLS Pregame — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Washington — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Washington, 3 p.m.

Detroit at New York — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Detroit Plus/MSG Network, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — NBA TV/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami — YES/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California Plus, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League Playoffs

1st Round

Lakeland Magic at Erie BayHawks — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPNews, 5:15 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins — City TV/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 10 p.m.

Florida at Boston — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Florida/NESN, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Detroit Plus, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver — Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

New York Islanders at New Jersey — MSG Plus 2/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Carolina — MSG 2/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville — MSG Western New York/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — Fox Sports North Plus/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10:30 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: St. Louis at Arizona/Edmonton at Calgary/San Jose at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: San Jose at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Hockey Central Post: After Hours — CBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Dallas Cup

U-14 Tournament, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Real Oviedo vs. Tigres UANL — Univision Deportes, 3 p.m.

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. Sky Blue FC — go90, 3 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride — Lifetime, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Portland Thorns — go90, 8:15 p.m.

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

E;60: Pictures: Life as Matt — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

E:60: Pictures: Catching Kayla — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

E:60: Setenta e Sete — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Marty Smith’s America — ABC, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Marty Smith’s America — ABC, 4:30 p.m.

E:60: Ryan Leaf — ESPN, 9 p.m.

E:60: Heir McNair — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Tommy — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Tennis Center at Crandon Park, Miami, FL

Women’s Final: Sloane Stephens vs. Jelena Ostapenko — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Doubles Final: Karen Khachanov/Andrey Rublev vs. Bob & Mike Bryan — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.