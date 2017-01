All Times Eastern

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Football

NCAA Division I Championship

National Championship Game, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

James Madison vs. Youngstown State — ESPN2, noon

2017 College Football Playoff Media Day — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

SEC Now: College Football Playoff National Championship Media Day — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Michigan at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan Tech at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha — American Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

UCLA at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

USC set Penn State — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Mancheser United vs. Reading — FS1, 7:30 a.m.

Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon — FS1, 10 a.m.

Barrow AFC vs. Rochelle AFC — FS2, 10 a.m.

Preston North End vs. Arsenal — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

FA Cup Match Day — FS1/FS2, 9:30 a.m.

FA Cup Match Day — FS1, noon

Golf

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Kapalua, HI

3rd Round — NBC, 4 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

High School Football

U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

East vs. West — NBC, 1 p.m.

All-American Bowl Pre Show — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

La Liga

Real Madrid vs. Granada — beIN Sports, 6:50 s.m.

NBA

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Montreal at Toronto — CBC/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa — City TV/TVA Sports 2/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey — Sportsnet/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary — CBC/Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Post: After Hours — CBC, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/Fox Sports Sun/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo — TSN3/MSG Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles — NHL Network/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

Boston at Florida — NESN/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Columbus — NHL Network/MSG 2/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Arizona — MSG Plus 2/Fox Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose — Fox Sports Detroit Plus/Comcast SportsNet California, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Rugby

Premiership Rugby

Saracens vs. Exeter Chiefs — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Maribor, Slovenia

Ladies’ Giant Slalom — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland

Men’s Giant Slalom — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Straight Outta L.A. — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: Muhammad and Larry — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Four Days in October — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPN Classsic, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Tim Richmond: To the Limit — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: The Band That Wouldn’t Die — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Fernando Nation — ESPN Classic, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Hopman Cup, Perth Arena, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Group A

Switzerland vs. France — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (same day coverage)

Final — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

ATP Tour

Qatar Open, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Final: Andy Murray vs. Novak Djokovic — beIN Sports/Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon