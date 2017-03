All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Hickinbotham Oval, Noarlunga Downs, South Australia, Australia

Port Adelaide Power vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

JLT Community Series, Queen Elizabeth Oval, Bendigo, Victoria, Australia

Geelong Cats vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Pool C, Marlins Park, Miami, FL

Columbia vs. Canada — MLB Network, noon

United States vs. Dominican Republic — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pool D, Estadio Charros de Jalisco, Jalisco, Mexico

Venezuela vs. Italy — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Pool E, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Cuba vs. Israel — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Boxing After Dark, Turning Stone Casino, Verona, NY

NABO Middleweight Title

David Lemieux vs. Curtis Stevens — HBO, 11 p.m.

2 Days: Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez — HBO, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Bundesliga

Red Bull Leipzig vs. VfL Wolfsburg — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS2, 9:30 a.m.

FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. FC Köln — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Cal-Santa Barbara at BYU — BYUtv, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Texas — Longhorn Network, 4 p.m.

Long Beach State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Hockey

Men’s

Ohio State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Michgian State at Minnesota — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Syracuse at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Softball

Missouri at Florida — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 5 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

LSU at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Tennis

Women’s

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Harvard at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 5:30 p.m.

English Football Championship

Preston North End vs. Reading — beIN Sports, 12:40 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Premier League

Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Hull City vs. Swansea City — NBC Universo. 9:55 a.m./CNBC, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 12:30 p.m..

Match of the Day — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

FA Cup

Quarterfinal

Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City — FS1, 7 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Lincoln City — FS2, 12:25 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club (Gary Player Course), New Delhi, India

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

La Liga

Grenada vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs. Gastelum, Centre de Formacão Olímpica, Fortaleza, Ceará, Brazil

Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.

Main Event — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. St. Louis — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Boston (SS) vs. Minnesota — Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. New York Yankees – Fox Sports Detroit/YES, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore — MASN, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Boston (SS) — NESN, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m.

Anaheim Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports West/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas — KTXA, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Seattle — Root Sports Northwest, 3 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Cleveland — Fox Sports Kansas City, 3 p.m.

San Diego vs. Milwaukee — Fox Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Arizona — Fox Sports Arizona, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLS

Chicago vs. Real Salt Lake — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/KMYU, 2 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto FC — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/TSN, 4:30 p.m.

Montreal vs. Seattle — TVA Sports/KZJO/Root Sports Northwest, 7 p.m.

Houston vs. Columbus — KUBE/WWHO/Spectrum SportsNet, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. Dallas — Fox Sports Kansas City/KTXA, 9 p.m.

San Jose vs. Vancouver — Comcast SportsNet California/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Kobalt 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Practice — FS1, noon

Final Practice — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying — FS1, 1 p.m.

Race — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity-Las Vegas — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at San Antonio — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Toronto at Carolina — CBC/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado — City TV/TVA Sports/Altitude, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver — CBC/Sportsnet/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Post: After Hours — CBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Boston — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/NESN, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo — Fox Sports Ohio/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona — MSG Network/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at St. Louis– NHL Network/MSG Plus/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles — Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic Plus/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly – NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

The Xtra Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: The Legend of Jimmy the Greek — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ABC, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: The Band That Wouldn’t Die — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Fernando Nation — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.