All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 1

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 10 p.m.

Boxing

CBS Sports Spectacular: Fight Night

Knockout Boxing, Kansas Star Arena, Mulvane, KS

Super Welterweights

Cesar Soriano vs. Neeco Macias — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Baseball

Mississippi at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

LSU at Florida — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor — Fox College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Utah at Stanford — Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at TCU — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona State at USC — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Football

BYU Spring Football Game — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Iowa at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament

1st Round

Northeast Regional, Southern New Hampshire University Arena, Manchester, NH

UMass-Lowell vs. Cornell — ESPN3, noon

Minnesota vs. Notre Dame — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Midwest Regional, U.S. Bank Arena, Cincinnati, OH

Denver vs. Michigan Tech — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Penn State vs. Union — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

West Regional Final, Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Boston University — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

East Regional Final, Providence Civic Center, Providence, RI

Harvard vs. Air Force — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Lehigh at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Maryland at North Carolina — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

Duke at Syracuse — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

College Rugby

St. Mary’s at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Ohio State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central, 3 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oregon at Utah — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Auburn at Florida — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Long Beach State at BYU — BYUtv, 10 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Indiana at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Curling

Women’s World Curling Championships, Capital Gymnasium, Beijing, Communist China

Bronze Medal Match — Universal HD, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Race — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)/Univision Deportes, 12:50 a.m. (Sunday)

Formula 1 Countdown — NBCSN, midnight

Formula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, midnight

F1 Extra — NBCSN, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

PGA Tour

WGC Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, TX

Round of 16 — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinals — NBC, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Coco Beach Golf & Country Club (Championship Course), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Kia Classic, Park Hyatt Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Making of Tommy’s Honour — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Hockey

KHL Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Game 2: Lokomotiv at SKA — Eleven Sports, 10 a.m.

Horse Racing

Dubai World Cup — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Boston (SS) vs. Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Canada Junior Team vs. Toronto (SS) — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. Pitttsburgh — MLB Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta — Fox Sports Southeast, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Philadelphia vs. Boston (SS) — NESN, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Toronto (SS) vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs. Anaheim — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (SS) vs. Colorado — Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs (SS) — Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Kansas City — Fox Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Oakland vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Texas vs. Seattle — MLB Network/Root Sports Northwest, 4 p.m.

San Diego vs. San Francisco — KNTV, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

New England vs. Minnesota — Comcast SportsNet New England/WFTC, 2 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake — UniMás/Facebook Live, 4 p.m.

Columbus vs. Portland — WOIO/Spectrum SportsNet/Root Sports Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Auto Club 400, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, CA

Practice — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

NXS 300, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, CA

Qualifying — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay Xfinity: Fontana — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Washington at Cleveland — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Calgary at St. Louis — City TV, Fox Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo — CBC/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton — CBC/Sportsnet/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central: After Hours — CBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Columbus — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Ohio, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota — Sportsnet Pacific/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Fox Sports Arizona/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic Plus, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York Islanders — NESN/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey — Fox Sports Carolinas/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida — NHL Network/WGN/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville — Comcast SportsNet California/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m./NHL Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

New York Rangers at Los Angeles — MSG Plus/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

World Cup Qualiying: UEFA

Matchday 5

Group A, Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden

Sweden vs. Belarus — FS2, 12:45 p.m.

Group H, Stadion Bilino polje, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Gilbralatar — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:45 p.m.

Group B, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal vs. Hungary — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

Group H, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Belgium vs. Greece — Fox Soccer Plus/Univision Deportes, 3:30 p.m.

UEFA World Cup Qualifying Highlights — FS2, 9 p.m.

NASL

Puerto Rico FC vs. New York Cosmos — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina FC vs. Miami FC — Eleven Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPN Classic, 7:30 a.m.

30 for 30: White, Blue and White — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN2, noon

SEC Storied: Dominique Belongs to Us — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: The Price of Golf — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Chasing Tyson — ESPN Classic, 2:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

Outside the Lines: Football Forever? — ABC, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Tennis Center at Crandon Park, Miami, FL

Men’s 2nd Round/Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.