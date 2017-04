All Times Eastern

Arena Football

Cleveland Gladiators at Tampa Bay Storm — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 5

Sydney Swans vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m.

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Welterweights

Andre Berto vs. Shawn Porter — Showtime, 9:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Bayern München vs. FSV Mainz o5 — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

Hamburger SV vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS2, 12:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show I — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

College Baseball

South Carolina at Florida — ESPN2, noon

Niagara at Monmouth — ESPN3, noon

Duke at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Wright State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kennesaw State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Stetson at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Niagara at Monmouth — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Wichita State at Missouri State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

North Carolina State at Boston College — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Northern Colorado at New Mexico State — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Wright State — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Texas State at Troy — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Baylor at TCU — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas State — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Misosuri at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas State — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at UCLA — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Utah at Arizona — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Football

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Baylor Spring Game — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest, 1 p.m.

Cal Spring Game — Pac-12 Bay Area, 2 p.m.

Georgia Spring Game — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Penn State Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Alabama Spring Game — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Washington Spring Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Spring Game — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Rutgers Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Washington State Spring Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

LSU Spring Game — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

North Carolina at Notre Dame — ESPNU, noon

Duke at Marquette — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio State — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Providence at Denver — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s

Northwestern at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

College Softball

Baylor at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Utah at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Nework/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Tennis

Men’s

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 1:30 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

Colorado at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

USC at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 34

West Ham United vs. Everton — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Swansea City vs. Stoke City — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Hull City vs. Watford — Premier League Extra Time, 10 a.m.

Premier League Extra Time, 9 a.m.

FA Cup

Semi Final

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Fox, noon

Figure Skating

ISU World Team Figure Skating Trophy, Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Pairs Free Skate and Ladies Free Skate — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Shenzhen International, Genzon Golf Club (A Course), Shenzhen, Communist China

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Web.com Tour

Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, Buffalo Ridge (Springs Course) & Top of the Rock, Ridgedale, MO

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF U18 World Championship

Semifinals, Propad Ice Palace, Propad, Slovakia

Finland vs. Russia — TSN/TSN4/NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

United States vs. Sweden — TSN/TSN4/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Aqueduct Live, Aqueduct Racetrack, Queens, New York, NY

NY Stallion Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

Grand Prix of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL

Qualifications — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Prelims — FS2, 8 p.m.

Main Event — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS2, 7 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB

American League

Detroit at Minnesota — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports Northwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay — Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — STO/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — MLB Network/WLS/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — FS1/MASN/SNY, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox Sports South/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — FS1, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Arizona, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Miami at San Diego — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh — WPIX/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Philadelphia vs. Montreal — WPVI/TVA Sports, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. San Jose — UniMás/Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 3:55 p.m.

Portland vs. Vancouver — KPTV/CTV, 4 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. MSG Network/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/WOIO, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Sporting KC — KTXA/Fox Sports Midwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Atlanta — KMYU/Fox Sports Southeast, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Practice — FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 11 a.m.

Xfinity Series

A Race That Takes Four Lefts for 300 Miles, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Qualifying – FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, noon

NASCAR RaceDay; Xfinity Bristol — FS1, noon

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 4: Toronto at Milwaukee — TNT, 3 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 2-1)

Game 3: Washington at Atlanta — TNT, 5:30 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 2-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 4: San Antonio at Memphis — ESPN, 8 p.m. (San Antonio leads series 2-1)

Game 3: Golden State at Portland — ESPN, 10:30 p.m. (Golden State leads series 2-0)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 2:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Raptors/Bucks, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Wizards/Hawks, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Spurs/Grizzlies, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Warriors/Trail Blazers, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

NFL Championship Chase — CBS, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Gruden’s QB Camp: The Workouts — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Best of Gruden’s QB Camp — ABC, 4 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 6: Montreal at New York Fangers CBC/TVA Sports/NBC, 8 p.m. (Rangers lead series 3-2)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 5: St. Louis at Minnesota — NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 3 p.m. (St. Louis leads Series 3-1)

Game 6: Edmonton at San Jose — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBCSN/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m. (Edmonton leads series 3-2)

NHL Network: Ice-Cap: 2017 First Round: Blackhawks vs. Predators — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Network: Ice-Cap: 2017 First Round: Flames vs. Ducks — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Eidtion — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Live — Sportsnet, 8 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

NASL

New York Cosmos vs. Jacksonville Armada — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Miami FC vs. North Carolina FC — Eleven Sports, 7:30 p.m.

FC Edmonton vs. Puerto Rico FC — Facebook Live, 9 p.m.

NWSL

Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit — Lifetime, 4 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. FC Kansas City — go90, 4 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns — go90, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Reign vs. Houston Dash — go90, 10 p.m.

NWSL Pregame — Lifetime, 3;30 p.m.

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Four Days in October — ESPN Classic, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN Classic, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Unmatched — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: The 16th Man — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Kings Ransom — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPN, noon

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPN Classic, noon

30 foe 30: The Price of Gold — ESPN Classic, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN Classic, 6 p.m.

30 foe 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: The Birth of Big Air — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11:30 a.m.