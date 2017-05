All Times Eastern

Arena Football

Cleveland Gladiators at Philadelphia Soul — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 9

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing, MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD

WBC World Featherweight Title

Gary Russell, Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon — Showtime, 6 p.m.

Premier Boxing Champions, Laredo Energy Arena, Laredo, TX

Super Middleweights

Rogelio Medina vs. David Benavidez — FS1, 10 p.m.

World Championship Boxing, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

WBC/WBO World Super Lightweight Title

Terence Crawford vs. Felix Diaz — HBO, 10:15 p.m.

Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Köln — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Bayern München — Fox, 9:25 a.m.

Augsburg FC vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 9:25 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — Fox/FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

MULTIMATCH 90 — FS2, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Championship Award Ceremony — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

College Baseball

Arkansas at Texas A&M — SEC Network, noon

Virginia at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 12:30 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Virginia at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

South Florida at Central Florida — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Virginia Miltary Institute — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Oakland — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at Evansville — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Illlinois State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Lipscomb — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Wichita State at Indiana State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Kansas State at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

TCU at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Oregon at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Cetnral, 8 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-Riverside — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga at ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

Quarterfinals, James Shuart Stadium, Hofstra University, Hempstead, Long Island, NY

Ohio State vs. Duke — ESPNU, noon

Denver vs. Notre Dame — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Regionals

Auburn Regional, Jane B. Moore Field, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Winners Bracket

Auburn vs. Cal — ESPN3, noon

Elimination Bracket

East Tennessee State vs. Notre Dame — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Cal/Auburn loser vs. East Tennessee State/Notre Dame loser — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Baton Rouge Regional, Tiger Park, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Winners Bracket

LSU vs. Louisiana — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Elimination Bracket

Fairfield vs. McNeese State — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

LSU/Louisiana loser vs. Fairfield/McNeesse State winner — EPSN3, 6 p.m.

College Station Regional, Aggie Softball Complex, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX

Winners Bracket

Texas vs. Texas A&M — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Elimination Bracket

Texas Southern vs. Texas — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M/Texas State loser vs. Texas/Texas Southern winner — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Eugene Regional, Jane Sanders Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Winners Bracket

Wisconsin vs. Illinois-Chicago/Oregon — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Elimination Bracket

Missouri vs. Illinois-Chicago/Oregon — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Gainesville Regional, Pressly Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Winners Bracket

Florida vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN3, noon

Elimination Bracket

Florida International vs. Florida A&M — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Florida/Oklahoma State loser vs. Florida International/Florida A&M winner — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Knoxville Regional, Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Winners Bracket

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Uptate — ESPN3, noon

Elimination Bracket

Ohis State vs. Longwood — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee/South Carolina Upstate loser vs. Longwood/Ohio State winner — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Lexington Regional, John Cropp Stadium, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Winners Bracket

Illinois vs. Kentucky — ESPN3, noon

Elimination Bracket

Marshall vs. DePaul — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois/Kentucky loser vs. DePaul/Marshall winner — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional, Easton Stadium, University of California at Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Winners Bracket

San Jose State vs. Lehigh/UCLA — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Elimination Game

Cal State-Fullerton vs. UCLA/Lehigh — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Norman Regional, OU Softball Complex, Oklahoma University, Norman, OK

Pick up suspended game

Oklahoma vs. North Dakota State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

Tulsa vs. Oklahoma/North Dakota State — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Elimination Bracket

ESPN3, 8 p.m.

ESPN3, 10:30 p.m.

Oxford Regional, Ole Miss Softball Complex, University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS

Winners Bracket

Arizona State vs. Mississippi/Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Elimination Bracket

North Carolina vs. Mississipp/Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City Regional, Dumke Family Softball Stadium, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Regional Final

BYU vs. Utah — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

BYU vs. Utah — ESPN3, 9 p.m. (if necessary)

Seattle Regional, Husky Softball Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Winners Bracket

Michigan vs. Washington/Montana — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Elimination Bracket

Fresno State vs. Washington/Montana — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Tallahassee Regional, JoAnne Graf Field, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Winners Bracket

Georgia vs Florida State — ESPN3, noon

Elimination Game

Jacksonville State vs. Princeton — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia/Florida State loser vs. Princeton/Jacksonville winner — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Regional, Rhoads Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Winners Bracket

Minnesota vs. Alabama — ESPN3, 12:30 p.m.

Elimination Bracket

Louisiana Tech vs. Albany — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Minnesota/Alabama loser vs. Albany/Louisiana Tech winner — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Tucson Regional, Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

Winners Bracket

South Carolina vs. Arizona — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Elimination Bracket

St. Francis (PA) vs. New Mexico State — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina/Arizona loser vs. St. Francis (PA)/New Mcxico State winner — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Waco Regional, Getterman Stadium, Baylor University, Waco, TX

Winners Bracket

Baylor vs. James Madison — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Elimination Bracket

Oregon State vs. Kent State — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

Baylor/James Madison loser vs. Oregon State/Kent State winner — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Bases Loaded — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPN/ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPN/EPSN2, 4:30 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of California

Stage 7: Mountain High to Pasadena (conclusion) — NBC, 3 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Heartland Nationals, Heartland Park Topeka, Topeka, KS

Qualiying — FS1, 3 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Rocco Forte Open, Verdura Resort (Championship Course), Sciacca, Sicily

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Classic, TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas, Irving, TX

3rd Round — Golf Channnel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club (Founders Course), Birmingham, AL

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Kingsmill Championship, Kingsmill Resort (River Course), Williamsburg, VA

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Web.com Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am, Thornblade Club; The Preserve at Verdae; Furman Golf Club, Greenville, SC

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hockey

2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Semifinals, Lanxess Arena, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Canada vs. Russia — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

Sweden vs. Finland — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Memorial Cup

Game 2: Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Erie Otters — Sportsnet, 3 p.m./NHL Network, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Horse Racing

The 142nd Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Racecourse, Baltimore, MD

Race — NBC, 5 p.m.

Preakness Prep — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

IndyCar

Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying, Day 1 — ABC, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Minnesota — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Boston at Oakland — NESN/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston — STO/Root Sports Southwest, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Fox Sports Sun, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Texas at Detroit — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN2, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/Fox Sports South, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at New York Mets — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Montreal vs. Portland — TVA Sports/Root Sports Northwest, 3 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Chicago — UniMás/Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 4 p.m.

Seattle vs. Real Salt Lake — KZJO/KMYU, 5 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Houston — Fox Sports Southeast/KUBE, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Colorado — The Comcast Network/Altitude, 7 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Sporting KC — TSN/TSN4/Fox Sports Kansas City, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. San Jose — KTXA/NBC Sports California, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR All-Star Race, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concorrd, NC

Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Monster Energy Open — FS1, 6 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: All-Star Race — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: All-Star Race — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: All-Star Race — FS12, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals, AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Game 3: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs — ESPN, 9 p.m. (Golden State leads series 2-0)

NBA GameTime: West Finals Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: West Finals: Warriors/Spurs, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Game 4: Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks — CBC/NBC/TVA Sports, 7:15 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

NWSL

Sky Blue FC vs. Houston Dash — Lifetime, 4 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. FC Kansas City — go90, 7 p.m.

NASL

Indy Eleven vs. Miami FC — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Xtra-Saturday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Sports Talk

Nine for IX: The Diplomat — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:15 a.m.

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson — ESPN Classic, 7:30 a.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Posterized and the Great Imposter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

ESPN Films: The Fab Five — ESPN Classkic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Bad Boys — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, noon

30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Benji — ESPN Classic, 2:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Free Spirits — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Broke — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPN Classic, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Real Rocky — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemunudo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Hit It Hard — EPSN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

1st Semifinal — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

Semifinal Highlights — beIN Sports, 10:05 p.m.

ATP Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Singles & Doubles Semifinls #1 — Tennis Channel, 8;30 a.m.

Singles & Doubles Semifinals #2 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.