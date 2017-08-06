All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Round 20
Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.
CrossFit
CrossFit Games: Day 4 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
Cycling
Tour of Utah
Stage 7: Salt Lake City — FS2, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)
Drag Racing
NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, WA
Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.
FA Community Shield
Aresenal vs. Chelsea — FS1, 9 a.m.
FA Community Shield Match Day — FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Golf
Women’s British Open, Kingsbarns Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom
Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.
Final Round — NBC, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone Country Club, Akron, OH
Final Round — Golf Channel, noon
Final Round — CBS, 2 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Championship Preview — CBS, 1 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
3M Championship, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN
Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf Club, Reno, NV
Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Alydar Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.
MLB
American League
New York Yankees at Cleveland — YES/STO, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston — WGN/NESN, 1:30 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore — Fox Sports Detroit/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports West, 3:30 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Cincnnnati — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs — TBS/MASN, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.
Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLB Network Special: 2017 Top 100 Prospects Update — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
MLS
Portland vs. LA Galaxy — ESPN, 2 p.m.
New York City vs. New York Red Bull’s — FS1/TSN2, 6 p.m.
Sporting KC vs. Atlanta — FS1/TSN2, 8 p.m.
Mercado MLS — Univision Deportes, 10:30 p.m.
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
I Love New York 355 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY
Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: Watkins Glen — FS2, 11 a.m.
NASCAR America Sunday — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Coutndown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Post-Race — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NASCAR Victory Lap — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Racing Roots: Daniel Suarez — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
NASCAR Victory Lane: Watkins Glen — FS1, 10:30 p.m.
NFL
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
Soccer
UEFA Women’s EURO 2017
Final, FC Twente Stadion, Enschede, Netherlands
Netherlands vs. Denmark — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m./Univision Deportes, 10:50 a.m.
The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight
Sports Talk
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.
30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN Classic, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.
ESPN Films: Catching Hell — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
30 for 30: Soccer Stories: Maradona ’86 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
30 for 30: The Bad Boys — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.
30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.
Nine for IX: Venus vs. — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
30 for 30: The U — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.
30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
30 for 30: Rand University — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.
Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.
República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tour
Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.
Men’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.
Women’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the Citi Open — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.
U.S. Open Series
WTA Tour
Bank of the West Classic, Taube Family Tennis Stadium, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Finals — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Track & Field
IAAF World Championships, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom
Day 3: Morning Session — NBCSN, 5 a.m.
Day 3: Afternoon Sesson — NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Day 4: Morning Session — Olympic Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)
WNBA
Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever — NBA TV, 6 p.m.