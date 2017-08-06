All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 20

Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

CrossFit

CrossFit Games: Day 4 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of Utah

Stage 7: Salt Lake City — FS2, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Drag Racing

NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, WA

Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.

FA Community Shield

Aresenal vs. Chelsea — FS1, 9 a.m.

FA Community Shield Match Day — FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Golf

Women’s British Open, Kingsbarns Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Final Round — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone Country Club, Akron, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel, noon

Final Round — CBS, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Championship Preview — CBS, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

3M Championship, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf Club, Reno, NV

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Alydar Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Cleveland — YES/STO, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston — WGN/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore — Fox Sports Detroit/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports West, 3:30 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Cincnnnati — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs — TBS/MASN, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Special: 2017 Top 100 Prospects Update — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Portland vs. LA Galaxy — ESPN, 2 p.m.

New York City vs. New York Red Bull’s — FS1/TSN2, 6 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. Atlanta — FS1/TSN2, 8 p.m.

Mercado MLS — Univision Deportes, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

I Love New York 355 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Watkins Glen — FS2, 11 a.m.

NASCAR America Sunday — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Coutndown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Post-Race — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lap — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Racing Roots: Daniel Suarez — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Watkins Glen — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Women’s EURO 2017

Final, FC Twente Stadion, Enschede, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Denmark — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m./Univision Deportes, 10:50 a.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN Classic, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

ESPN Films: Catching Hell — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Soccer Stories: Maradona ’86 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The Bad Boys — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN Classic, 3 p.m.

Nine for IX: Venus vs. — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN Classic, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Rand University — ESPN Classic, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPN Classic, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Women’s Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Citi Open — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

U.S. Open Series

WTA Tour

Bank of the West Classic, Taube Family Tennis Stadium, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Finals — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF World Championships, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom

Day 3: Morning Session — NBCSN, 5 a.m.

Day 3: Afternoon Sesson — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Day 4: Morning Session — Olympic Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever — NBA TV, 6 p.m.