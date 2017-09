All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 4

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — FS1, 7:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SC Freiburg — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Köln — FS2, 11:50 a.m./Univision Deportes, 11:55 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 11:30 a.m.

CFL

Week 13

Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/ESPN2, 1 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Michigan vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, noon

Stanford vs. Yale — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Women’s

Ohio State vs. Northwestern — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Michigan vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

LSU vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, NC

Finals — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 5

Chelsea vs. Arsenal — CNBC/Telemundo, 8:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Everton — NBCSN/Telemundo, 10:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — CNBC, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Match of the Week — NBCSN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

eSports

INustice 2 Championship — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Formula 1

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

Race — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Carrera — Univision Deportes, 7:50 a.m.

F1 Countdown — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7:30 a.m.

F1 Extra — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

The Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

Final Round — NBC, noon (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Conway Farms Golf Club, Lake Forest, IL

Final Round — Golf Channel, noon

Final Round — NBC, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Road to the Presidents Cup — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

European Tour

KLM Open, The Dutch, Spijk, The Netherlands

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

Web.com Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

IndyCar

Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Race — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

La Liga

Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltmore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 1 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — WGN/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — Fox Sports Kansas City/STO, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 3:30 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Florida, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — TBS/Fox Sports Midwest/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland at Philadelphia — NBC Sports California/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: The Dynasty That Almost Was — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Week 28

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia — ESPN, 1 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Chicagoland 400, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IL

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Chicagoland — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR America Sunday — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Coutndown to Green: Chicagoland — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Post Race — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Chicagoland — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks for Week 2

NHL Preseason

Vegas at Vancouver — Sportsnet/NHL Network/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 5 p.m.

Soccer

NASL

FC Edmonton vs. Indy Eleven — Facebook Live, 2:30 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beiN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Top Ten — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

SC Featured: Arthur — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Davis Cup Semifinals

France vs. Serbia & Belgium vs. Australia — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)