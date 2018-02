All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 21

FC Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Hamburger SV vs. Hannover 96 — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Best of January — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Cats

Kitten Bowl V — Hallmark Channel, noon

College Basketball

Men’s

Colgate at Navy — CBS Sports Network, noon

Georgia Tech at Boston College — ESPNU, noon

Seton Hall at Villanova — Fox, noon

Illinois at Ohio State — FS1, noon

Wisconsin at Maryland — CBS, 1 p.m.

Temple at Tulane — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Wisconsin State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 11:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s

Northwestern at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

LSU at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

Louisville at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 12:45 p.m.

Florida State at Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Duke — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at UConn — SNY, 1 p.m.

Boston College at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Miami (FL) at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Prudue at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Utah at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Providence at DePaul — Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

George Mason at St. Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Cal at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Oklahoma at UCLA — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Dogs

Puppy Bowl XIV — Animal Planet, 3 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XIV Presents: We Love Puppies — Animal Planet, 8 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XIV Presents: Cute as Fluff — Animal Planet, 9 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XIV Presents: Where Are They Now? — Animal Planet, 10 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XIV Presents: Countdown to Puppy Bowl — Animal Planet, 11 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XIV Presents: The Dog Bowl — Animal Planet, noon

Puppy Bowl XIV Presents: Training Camp Confidential — Animal Planet, 1 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XIV Pre-Game Show — Animal Planet, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 26

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United — NBCSN, 9:10 a.m.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.

Match of the Day — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11:15 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 a.m.

Match of the Week — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, AZ

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

La Liga

Espanyol vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 10:10 a.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Valencia — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, noon

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

2017 World Series Film — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at New York — Fox Sports Southeast/MSG Network, noon

Memphis at Toronto — Fox Sports Tennessee/TSN4, noon

Milwaukee at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Wisconsin/YES, noon

Portland at Boston — NBC Sports Northwest/NBC Sports Boston, noon

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City — ABC, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Arizona, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 1:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks for Super Bowl Sunday

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, CA

Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens — Sportsnet/RDS, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Washington, 12:30 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Carolinas, 1 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Lacombe, Alberta, Canada — Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight; Breakdowns & Demos-January — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

Sports Talk

30 for 30: The Two Bills — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SC Featured: Miraculous: The Austin Hatch Story — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

SC Featured: No Excuses — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

SC Featured: The Chicken Runs at Midnight — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter Special: Everest No Filter — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Nature Boy — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Davis Cup

World Group, 1st Round

Serbia vs. United States, Sportski Centar Cair, Nis, Serbia

Rubber 4 (Dusan Lajovic vs. Sam Querrey) & Rubber 5 (Laslo Djere vs. John Isner) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

WTA Tour

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Sibur Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

Final: Kristina Mladenovic vs. Petra Kvitova — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Entertainment

CBS News Sunday Morning — CBS, 9 a.m.

Food Quest With Robin Leach: Perth, Hawaii, and Nobu 57 — Cooking Channel, 10 a.m.

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter: Actresses — Sundance TV, 10 a.m.

Giada Entertains: Pizza and Pasta Party — Food Network, 10 a.m.

How It’s Made: Super Sunday Football Sunday — Science Channel, noon

Bakers vs. Fakers: Cream Puff Tuff — Food Network, 1 p.m.

Food: Fact or Fiction?: Crime Biters — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Divorce: Ohio — HBO, 10 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth’s Secret Agents — PBS, 10 p.m.

The Mystery of Steve McNair: Aphrodite Investigates — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Collide — Showtime Extreme, 10 p.m.

Tesla’s Last Curse — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Crashing: Porter Got HBO — HBO, 10:31 p.m.

This Is Us — NBC, 10:15 p.m.

Star Talk: Frank Oz and the Science of Puppeteering — National Geographic Channel, 11 p.m.