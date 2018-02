All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

SV Werder Bermen vs. VfL Wolfsburg — FS2,11:50 a.m.

Bundesliga Matchday — FS1, 9 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Loyola (Maryland) at Lafayette — CBS Sports Network, noon

Louisville at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syraucse — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin — CBS, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Farleigh Dickinson — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Central Florida at Memphis — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at SMU — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Illinois State at Valparaiso — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Tulane at Houston — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

March Madness Bracket Preview — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond 2017-18 — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Maryland at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, noon

Dayton at George Washington — ESPNU, noon

Pittsburgh at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Duke at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Syracuse at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at South Florida — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova — FS2, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Arizona State at UCLA — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Washington State — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 6 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Stanford at Arizona — Pac-12 Bay Area, 2 p.m.

College Softball

Kajikawa Classic, Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium, Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ

Oregon State vs. Missouri — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 a.m.

Indiana vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

Saint Mary’s vs. Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary’s vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Dogs

The Masters Agility Championship at Westminster — FS1, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway at Ponoma, Ponoma, CA

Finals — FS1, 5 p.m.

NHRA Race Day — FS1, 1 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 27

Huddersfield Town vs. Bournemouth — CNBC, 6:55 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 9:10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Liverpool — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Live — CNBC, 6:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

Premie League Live — NBCSN, 11:15 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11:15 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links; Spyglass Hill Golf Course; Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Pebble Beach, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Boca Raton Championship, Broken Sound Club (Old Course), Boca Raton, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

La Liga

Barcelona vs. Getafe — beiN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — Fox, noon

Daytona Clash, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Race — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Charlotte — TSN4/TSN5/Fox Sports Carolinas, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — ABC/TSN4/TSN5, 3;30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Detroit Plus/Fox Sports Southeast, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Indiana — MSG Network/Fox Sports Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Houston — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City — Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports North, 7 p.m.

Utah at Portland — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Northwest, 9 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Game of the Week, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues — NBC/TVA Sports, noon

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Calgary Flames at New York Islanders — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Canmore, Alberta, Canada — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Winnipeg — NHL Network/MSG Plus/TSN3, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas — Sportsnet Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 4 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey — NESN/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo — Altitude/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas — NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Philadelphia at Vegas and San Jose at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Weekend Olympic Viewing Picks



Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Nine for IX: Swoopes — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, noon

SC Featured — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Clare Balding’s Road to the Winter Games — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

E:60: Heir McNair — ESPN, 3 p.m..

SC Featured: 6-Man — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Everest No Filter — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Dear Black Athlete — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Bills — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight