All Times Eastern

Basketball

Harlem Globetrotters: Hoops for the Troops — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

FC Augsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart — FS2/Univision Deportes, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks (Men’s)

Women’s

South Florida at Central Florida — CBS Sports Network, noon

Wake Forest at North Carolina State — ESPNU, noon

Miami (FL) at Virginia — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 12:30 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio State — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Temple at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Washington State at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul — FS1, 3 p.m.

Seattle at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette — Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

USC at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 4 p.m.

Washington at Utah — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi State — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona,, 6 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Utah at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Notre Dame at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

College Swimming & Diving

SEC Swimming & Diving Championships, Student Rec Center Natatorium, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX

Day 5: Finals — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Rochdale AFC vs. Tottenham Hotspur — FS1, 11 a.m.

FA Cup Match Day — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Oman Open, Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m.

PGA Tour

Genesis Open, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, TwinEagles Club (Talon Course), Naples, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Hockey

CHL

Moose Jaw Warriors at Regina Pats — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 3 p.m.

La Liga

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Medeiros, Frank Erwin Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Prelims — FS1, 7 p.m.

Main Card — FS1, 9 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 6 p.m.

FC Post Fight Show — FS1, midnight

NASCAR

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Race — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — FS1, 11 a.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pre-Race — Fox, 1 p.m.

NBA

2018 NBA All-Star Game, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen — TNT, 8:20 p.m.

NBA Legends Brunch — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: All-Star Sunday, 5 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 8 p.m.

Inside the NBA — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Game of the Week, Madison Square Garden, NY

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers — NBC/TVA Sports, noon

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado — Sportsnet West/Altitude, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Carolinas, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 8 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg — Fox Sports Florida/TSN3, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Afternoon Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Olympic Viewing Picks

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, midnight

Sports Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SC Featured: The Chicken Runs at Midnight — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Titulares y Más-Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Final— Tennis Channel, 9:30 a.m.

WTA Tour

Qatar Total Open, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Final — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

ATP Tour

New York Open, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Final — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.