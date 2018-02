All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 24

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Schalke — Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m./FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. FC Köln — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

College Baseball

Long Beach State at TCU — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Tulsa at Cincinnati — CBS Sports Network, noon

UNLV at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Central Florida at Temple — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Colorado State at Nevada — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Memphis at UConn — ESPN, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue — FS1, 4 p.m.

Samford at North Carolina-Greensboro — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Penn State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 5:15 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina State — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

Nebraska at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

Ohio State at Penn State —- ESPN2, noon

Mississippi State at Kentucky — EPSNU, noon

Florida at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Georgia Tech at Florida State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova — FS1, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Tennessee — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Utah at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 2 p.m.

Oregon State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Invitational, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Virginia Tech vs. Wichita State — Longhorn Network, noon

Michigan vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Track & Field

SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships, Gilliam Indoor Stadium, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX

Championships — SEC Network, 6 p.m. (delayed from 2/24)

College Wrestling

Pac-12 Wrestling Championships, Gill Coliseum, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

Finals — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Cornhole

ACL Kickoff Battle — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ

Finals — FS1, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

English Football League

Carabao Cup, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. Manchester City — ESPN, 11:25 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 28

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN, 6:55 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea — NBCSN/Telemundo, 9:05 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

LPGA Thailand, Siam Country Club Pattaya (Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m.

European Tour

Qatar Masters, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. Washington — MASN, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Baltimore vs. Boston — NESN, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Detroit vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis — Fox Sports Midwest, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Miami vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Philadephia — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco — NBC Sports Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Cincnnati (SS) — STO/Fox Sports Ohio, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports, 3 p.m.

San Diego vs. Anaheim — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports West, 3 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Atlanta 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Race — Fox, 1 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay; Atlanta — FS1, noon

Fox NASCAR Sunday — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Charlotte — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Carolinas, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Denver — NBA TV Canada/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Altitude, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — ESPN/TSN2/NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Game of the Week, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators — NBC/TVA Sports, noon

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 8 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Belleville, Ontario, Canada — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo — Sportsnet 360/NESN/MSG Western New York, 5 p.m.

Detroit at New York Rangers — NHL NetworkFox Sports Detroit/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona — Sportsnet Pacific/Fox Sports Arizona, 9;30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Network Countdown: Top Trades of All-Time — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Vancouver at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Olympic Viewing Picks

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Center Court: Rio Open Final & Delray Beach Open Doubles & Singles Finals — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

ATP Tour

Open 13 Provence, Palais des Sports, Marseille, France

Final — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)