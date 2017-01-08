All Times Eastern
Bobsleigh
IBSF World Cup, Altenberg, Germany
4-man Bobleigh — Universal HD, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
College Basketball Viewing Picks
College Football
CFB Daily: Championship Experts — ESPN, 2 p.m.
SEC Now: College Football Playofff National Championship Special — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Championship Drive: Countdown to Kickoff — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
College Hockey
Men’s
Frozen Fenway, Fenway Park, Boston, MA
UMass vs. Boston University — NESN, 1:30 p.m.
Boston College vs. Providence — NESNplus, 5 p.m.
Frozen Fenway Face-Off — NESN, 4 p.m.
College Wrestling
Rutgers at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon
Cal Poly at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.
FA Cup
Third Round Proper
Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle — FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Peterborough United — FS2, 9:50 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa — FS1, 11 a.m.
FA Cup Match Day — FS1, 8 a.m.
FA Cup Match Day — FS1, 10:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Kapalua, HI
Final Round — NBC, 3 p.m.
Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Web.com Tour
Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Sandals Emerald Bay (Emerald Reef Course), Great Exuma, Bahamas
1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
La Liga
Villarreal vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Countdown: Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Mendes vs. McGregor — FS1, 7 p.m.
NBA
Utah at Memphis — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
NBA GasmeTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
NHL
Rogers Hometown Hockey, Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.
Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
Star Sunday (series premiere), Honda Center, Anaheim, CA
Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.
NHL Sunday Shootout: The Week in Review (season premiere) — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
Boston at Carolina — NESN/Fox Sports Southeast, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — NHL Network/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Sun/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus — The Comcast Network/Fox Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago — Fox Sports Tennessee/WGN, 7 p.m.
2016 MLB vs. NHL Network Challenge — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.
Rugby
Premiership Rugby
Wasps vs. Leicester Tigers — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Maribor, Slovenia
Ladies Slalom: Run 2 — NBCSN, 6 a.m.
FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland
Men’s Slalom: Run 2 — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Soccer
Florida Cup, Al Lang Stadium, Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. VfL Wolfsburg — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:40 p.m.
The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.
Sports Talk
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
30 for 30: The Birth of Big Air — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
The Sports Reporters — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.
30 for 30: Kings Ransom — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
República Deporiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Tennis
ATP Tour
ASB Classic, ASB Tennis Arena, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand
1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.
WTA Tour
APIA International Sydney, Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
1st Round — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
Entertainment
CBS News Sunday Morning — CBS, 9 a.m.
The Astronaut’s Wife — Cinemax, 10 a.m.
Farmhouse Rules: Wholesome Harvest — Food Network, 11:30 a.m.
Giada Entertains: Jade’s Slumber Party (season premiere) — Food Network, noon
Snapped: Michelle Byron — Oxygen, 6 p.m.
America’s Funniest Videos — ABC, 7 p.m.
60 Minutes — CBS, 7 p.m.
Inside the Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: The First Ever Puppy Bowl MVP — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
The Simpsons — Fox, 8 p.m.
Dinner at Tiffani’s: A Rustic Luncheon (season premiere) — Cooking Channel, 8 p.m.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Taking Flight in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina — HGTV, 8 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC, 8 p.m.
NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS, 8 p.m.
Alaska: The Last Frontier Exposed: Bracing for Change — Discovery, 8 p.m.
Dateline on ID: The Reckoning (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.
The Librarians: And the Eternal Question — TNT, 8 p.m.
Food Paradise: Surf and Turf — Travel Channel, 8 p.m.
Finding Bigfoot: Disco Bigfoot — Animal Planet, 8:01 p.m.
Tia Mowry at Home: It’s All Relative (season premiere) — Cooking Channel, 8:30 p.m.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Putting Panama City Beach Within Reach — HGTV, 8:30 p.m.
Unwrapped 2.0: Simple Goodness (season premiere) — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.
Caribbean Life: A Dream Come True in the DR — HGTV, 9 p.m.
Xtreme Waterparks: Rock Slide Ahead — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC, 9 p.m.
Madam Secretary — CBS, 9 p.m.
Sherlock on Masterpiece: The Lying Detective — PBS, 9 p.m.
Hoarders: Linda & Kerry — A&E, 9 p.m.
Alaska: The Last Frontier: Winter is Coming — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Worst Cooks in America: Frozen Freak Out — Food Network, 9 p.m.
Genius — HBO, 9 p.m.
Transition of Power: The Presidency — History Channel, 9 p.m.
On the Case With Paula Zahn: A Hidden Clue — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Cradle to Grave — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Destination WILD: Battle of the Swamp Dragons — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.
Titanic: Sinking the Myths — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.
That’s Amazing: Pioneers — Weather Channel, 9 p.m.
Finding Bigfoot: The Family That Squatches Together — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.
Caribbean Life: Homegrown Living in Utica — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.
Unique Sweets: Luscious Layers — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.
Island Life: From Seattle to Whidbey Island — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Elementary — CBS, 10 p.m.
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge: The Hunter and the Hunted — CMT, 10 p.m.
The Royals: Born to Set It Right — E!, 10 p.m.
Evil Lives Here: She Made Me Do It — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
The Affair — Showtime, 10 p.m.
Top Secret Swimming Holes: Brazil’s Little Silver Grotto — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.
Hoarders Overland: Ruthann — A&E, 10:01 p.m.
Everest Rescue: The Death Zone (series premiere) — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.
Isalnd Life: Family of Four Moves From the Mainland to Aquidneck Island — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
The Big Lebowski — HBO, 10:45 p.m.
Roast Battle II: Denver & Atlanta Regionals — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Safari Live: Sunday, January 8 — NatGeo Wild, 11 p.m.