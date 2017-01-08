All Times Eastern

Bobsleigh

IBSF World Cup, Altenberg, Germany

4-man Bobleigh — Universal HD, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Football

CFB Daily: Championship Experts — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SEC Now: College Football Playofff National Championship Special — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Championship Drive: Countdown to Kickoff — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Frozen Fenway, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

UMass vs. Boston University — NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Boston College vs. Providence — NESNplus, 5 p.m.

Frozen Fenway Face-Off — NESN, 4 p.m.

College Wrestling

Rutgers at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

Cal Poly at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle — FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Peterborough United — FS2, 9:50 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa — FS1, 11 a.m.

FA Cup Match Day — FS1, 8 a.m.

FA Cup Match Day — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Kapalua, HI

Final Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Web.com Tour

Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Sandals Emerald Bay (Emerald Reef Course), Great Exuma, Bahamas

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

La Liga

Villarreal vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Mendes vs. McGregor — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Memphis — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GasmeTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Star Sunday (series premiere), Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

NHL Sunday Shootout: The Week in Review (season premiere) — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

Boston at Carolina — NESN/Fox Sports Southeast, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — NHL Network/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Sun/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus — The Comcast Network/Fox Sports Ohio, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago — Fox Sports Tennessee/WGN, 7 p.m.

2016 MLB vs. NHL Network Challenge — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Rugby

Premiership Rugby

Wasps vs. Leicester Tigers — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Maribor, Slovenia

Ladies Slalom: Run 2 — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland

Men’s Slalom: Run 2 — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Soccer

Florida Cup, Al Lang Stadium, Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. VfL Wolfsburg — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:40 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The Birth of Big Air — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Sports Reporters — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Kings Ransom — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

República Deporiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

ASB Classic, ASB Tennis Arena, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

WTA Tour

APIA International Sydney, Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

1st Round — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Entertainment

CBS News Sunday Morning — CBS, 9 a.m.

The Astronaut’s Wife — Cinemax, 10 a.m.

Farmhouse Rules: Wholesome Harvest — Food Network, 11:30 a.m.

Giada Entertains: Jade’s Slumber Party (season premiere) — Food Network, noon

Snapped: Michelle Byron — Oxygen, 6 p.m.

America’s Funniest Videos — ABC, 7 p.m.

60 Minutes — CBS, 7 p.m.

Inside the Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: The First Ever Puppy Bowl MVP — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

The Simpsons — Fox, 8 p.m.

Dinner at Tiffani’s: A Rustic Luncheon (season premiere) — Cooking Channel, 8 p.m.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Taking Flight in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina — HGTV, 8 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC, 8 p.m.

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS, 8 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier Exposed: Bracing for Change — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Dateline on ID: The Reckoning (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Librarians: And the Eternal Question — TNT, 8 p.m.

Food Paradise: Surf and Turf — Travel Channel, 8 p.m.

Finding Bigfoot: Disco Bigfoot — Animal Planet, 8:01 p.m.

Tia Mowry at Home: It’s All Relative (season premiere) — Cooking Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Putting Panama City Beach Within Reach — HGTV, 8:30 p.m.

Unwrapped 2.0: Simple Goodness (season premiere) — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Caribbean Life: A Dream Come True in the DR — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Xtreme Waterparks: Rock Slide Ahead — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC, 9 p.m.

Madam Secretary — CBS, 9 p.m.

Sherlock on Masterpiece: The Lying Detective — PBS, 9 p.m.

Hoarders: Linda & Kerry — A&E, 9 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: Winter is Coming — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Worst Cooks in America: Frozen Freak Out — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Genius — HBO, 9 p.m.

Transition of Power: The Presidency — History Channel, 9 p.m.

On the Case With Paula Zahn: A Hidden Clue — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Cradle to Grave — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Destination WILD: Battle of the Swamp Dragons — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.

Titanic: Sinking the Myths — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

That’s Amazing: Pioneers — Weather Channel, 9 p.m.

Finding Bigfoot: The Family That Squatches Together — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.

Caribbean Life: Homegrown Living in Utica — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

Unique Sweets: Luscious Layers — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Island Life: From Seattle to Whidbey Island — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Elementary — CBS, 10 p.m.

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge: The Hunter and the Hunted — CMT, 10 p.m.

The Royals: Born to Set It Right — E!, 10 p.m.

Evil Lives Here: She Made Me Do It — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

The Affair — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Top Secret Swimming Holes: Brazil’s Little Silver Grotto — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Hoarders Overland: Ruthann — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Everest Rescue: The Death Zone (series premiere) — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.

Isalnd Life: Family of Four Moves From the Mainland to Aquidneck Island — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Big Lebowski — HBO, 10:45 p.m.

Roast Battle II: Denver & Atlanta Regionals — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Safari Live: Sunday, January 8 — NatGeo Wild, 11 p.m.