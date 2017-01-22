- All Times Eastern
Bobsleigh
IBSF World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland
Men’s 4-Man Bobsleigh — Universal HD, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hertha BSC — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Mainz 05 vs. FC Köln — FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 9 a.m.
Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.
College Basketball Viewing Picks
College Wrestling
Michigan at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
English Premier League
Southampton vs. Leicester City — NBCCSN, 6:55 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Burnley — NBCSN, 9:10 a.m./NBC Universo, 9:25 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Hull City — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 9 a.m.
Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11:15 a.m.
Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Match of the Day II — NBCSN, midnight
Figure Skating
U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO
Men’s Free Skate — NBC, 4 p.m.
Golf
European Tour
Abu Dhabi Championship, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Final Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m.
Web.com Tour
Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas
1st Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour
CareerBuilder Challenge, PGA West (Stadium Course); PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course); La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, CA
Final Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
La Liga
Atlético Bilbao vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 11 a.m. (joined in progress)
Eibar vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Welterweight Stunners — FS1, 8 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Women — FS1, 9 p.m.
UFC’s Road to the Octagon: Shevchenko vs. Peña — FS1, 10 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Holloway vs. Lamas — FS1, 11 p.m.
NBA
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
NBA D-League
Westchester Knicks vs. Canton Charge — NBA TV, 10 a.m.
Reno Bighorns vs. Salt Lake City Stars — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.
Texas Legends vs. Los Angeles D-Fenders — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
NHL
Star Sunday, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI
New York Rangers at Detroit — NBC, 12:30 p.m.
Rogers Hometown Hockey, United Center, Chicago, IL
Vancouver at Chicago — Sportsnet/NHL Network/WGN, 7:30 p.m.
Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Vernon, British Columbia, Canada — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/NHL Network/NESN/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa — Fox Sports Ohio/TSN5/RDS2, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York Islanders — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/MSG Plus, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kitzbuehel, Austria
Men’s Slalom — NBCSN, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)
FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany
Ladies’ Super-G — Universal HD, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
Soccer
African Cup of Nations
Group A, Stade de l’Amitie, Cotonou, Benin
Cameroon vs. Gabon — beIN Sports, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)
Group A, Stade de Franceville, Franceville, Gabon
Guinea-Bissau vs. Burkina Faso — beIN Sports, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)
The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPNews, midnight
Sports Talk
Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
The Sports Reporters — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.
30 for 30: June 17, 1994 — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus — ESPN Classic, 11 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.
30 for 30: Doc & Darryl — ESPN, 3 p.m.
30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Big Shot — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
With From Within — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.
30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.
Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Sports Jeopardy! — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Tennis
Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 3 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Entertainment
CBS News Sunday Morning — CBS, 9 a.m.
Snapped: Sarah McLinn — Oxygen, 6 p.m.
Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: The MVP Controversy — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Family Retreat in St. Thomas — HGTV, 8 p.m.
Mercy Street: Balm in Gilead (season premiere) — PBS, 8 p.m.
Alaska: The Last Frontier Exposed: Gold Rush — Discovery, 8 p.m.
Dateline on ID: The Feud — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.
After Hitler: Part One — National Geographic Channel, 8 p.m.
Air Disasters: The Death of JFK Jr. — Smithsonian Channel, 8 p.m.
The Librarians: And the Wrath of Chaos (season finale) — TNT, 8 p.m.
Food Paradise: Vegas, Baby! — Travel Channel, 8 p.m.
Finding Bigfoot: Squatchin’ Memories-Baked Potato Bigfoot — Animal Planet, 8:01 p.m.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Planning to Stay in Port Aransas — HGTV, 8:30 p.m.
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: What Went Down: Victim Blaming — A&E, 9 p.m.
Caribbean Life: SLowing Down on Utila — HGTV, 9 p.m.
The Real Mad Men of Advertising: The 1970s — Smithsonsian Channel, 9 p.m.
Xtreme Waterparks: Shock And Awesome — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
Victoria on Masterpiece: Brocket Hall — PBS, 9 p.m.
Alaska: The Last Frontier: Hunting Season — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Worst Cooks in America: Fish Freak Out — Food Network, 9 p.m.
The Young Pope: Third Episode — HBO, 9 p.m.
The Intern — HBO Signature, 9 p.m.
On the Case With Paula Zahn: A Face With No Name (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
After Hitler: Part Two — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Destination WILD: The Desert Sea: Going to Extremes — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.
Snapped: Sarah McLinn — Oxygen, 9 p.m.
Homeland: The Man in the Basement — Showtime, 9 p.m.
For a Few Dollars More — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.
That’s Amazing: Doers (season finale) — Weather Channel, 9 p.m.
Finding Bigfoot: Return to Four Corners — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.
Caribbean Life: Beachfront on St. Thomas — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.
Island Life: A New Life in Scenic Newport — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Hunted (series premiere) — CBS, 10 p.m.
Secrets of the Six Wives: Divorced (series premiere) — PBS, 10 p.m.
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge: Best of the Best — CMT, 10 p.m.
Alaska: The Last Frontier Homestead Secrets: One Year After the Fall — Discovery, 10 p.m.
The Royals: The Counterfeit Presentment of Two Brothers — E!, 10 p.m.
Evil Lives Here: My Brother, The Devil — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Destination WILD: The Desert Sea: Land of Giants — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.
The Affair: 309 — Showtime, 10 p.m.
Top Secret Beaches: Brazil’s Praia Do Sancho — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.
Island Life: Boating Paradise on Roanoke — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
Roast Battle II War of the Words: LA Regionals, Part 2 — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Safari Live: Sunday, January 22 — NatGeo Wild, 11 p.m.