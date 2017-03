All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Malseed Park, Mount Gambier, South Australia, Australia

Port Adelaide Power vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 a.m.

Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SC Freiburg — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Hamburger SV vs. Hertha BSC Berlin — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga MatchDay — FS1, 9 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Shriners Hospital for Children Classic, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Mississippi vs. TCU — Fox Sports Net, 2:30 p.m.

Baylor vs. Texas A&M — Fox Sports Net, 6 p.m.

Dodger Stadium College Baseball Classic, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

USC vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m.

Yale at New Mexico State — Altitude, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Alabama at Georgia — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Washington at Oregon State — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Florida at LSU — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

College Wrestling

Big 12 Championships — Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 2 p.m.

Big Ten Championships — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

English Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 8:25 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Manchester City — NBCSN/Telemudo, 10:55 a.m.

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Tshwane Open, Pretoria Country Club, Waterkloof, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour

WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec Golf Club, Mexico City, Mexico

Final Round — Golf Channel, noon

Final Round — NBC, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. Boston — NESN, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia (SS) — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia (SS) vs. Baltimore — MASN, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. New York Mets — MLB Network/WPIX, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas — Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Cincinnati vs. Anaheim — Fox Sports West, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Oakland vs. Seattle (SS) — Root Sports Northwest, 3 p.m.

Seattle (SS) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Opening Weekend

Orlando vs. New York City FC — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Atlanta vs. New York Red Bull’s — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Philadelphia — TSN, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

A Race That Makes Four Lefts for 500 Miles, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Race — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Atlanta — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Fox Pre-Race Show — Fox, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Atlanta — FS1, 11 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at New York — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey, The Arena formerly known as Arrowhead Pond, Anaheim, CA

Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 8 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Star Sunday, Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Calgary — MSG Plus/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet Flames, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh — NHL Network/MSG Buffalo/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey — Fox Sports Ohio/MSG Network, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota — Comcast SportsNet California/Fox Sports North, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Sunday Shootout: The Week in Review — NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

Men’s Slalom — Universal HD, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Sports Talk

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The Legend of Jimmy the Greek — ESPN Classic, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Sports Reporters (The Final Days) — ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN Classic, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The Band That Wouldn’t Die — ESPN2, noon

30 for 30: The U — ESPN Classic, noon

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN Classic, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPN Classic, 4 p.m.

30 for 30: Benji — ESPN Classic, 5:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Sillly Little Game — ESPN Classic, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars — ESPN Classic, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Nine for IX: Swoopes — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight