All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Lavington Sports Ground, Hamilton Valley, New South Wales, Australia

St. Kilda Saints vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m.

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

2nd Round

Pool E, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Japan vs. Netherlands — MLB Network, 6 a.m.

1st Round

Pool C, Marlins Park, Miami, FL

Dominican Republic vs. Columbia — MLB Network, 12:30 p.m.

Canada vs. United States — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Pool D, Estadio Charros de Jalisco, Jalisco, Mexico

Italy vs. Puerto Rico — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

Mexico vs. Venezuela — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

FC Schalke 04 vs. FC Augsburg — FS2, 10:30 a.m.

Hamburger SV vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Houston at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Long Beach State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 4 p.m.

College Basketball Viewing Picks

College Gymnastics

Women’s

North Carolina at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

College Softball

South Carolina at Tennessee — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Pacific, 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

LSU at Auburn — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Missouri at Florida — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Texas at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

College Track and Field

NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Liverpool vs. Burnley — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Behind the Badge: West Bromwich Albion FC — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Match of the Day II — NBCSN, midnight

FA Cup

Quarter Final

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Millwall — FS1, 10 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club (Gary Player Course), New Delhi, India

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m.

PGA Tour

Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Hockey

CHL

Quebec Ramparts at Gatineau Olympiques — Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, FL

Race — ABC, noon

La Liga

Deportivo La Coruna vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 11:05 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis — beIN Sports, 3:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Baltimore vs. Minnesota — Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Boston vs. Philadelphia — NESN/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington — MASN, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh — Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Detroit — Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia — Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m

Texas vs. Chicago White Sox — WGN, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland — Comcast SportsNet California, 4 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego — Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City — Fox Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Seattle vs. Anaheim — Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC vs. D.C. United — YES/NewsChannel 8, 2 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Atlanta — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Portlands — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

Kobalt 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Race — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Las Vegas — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Pre-Race — Fox, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Las Vegas — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Boston — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NHL

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Montreal at Edmonton — Sportsnet/RDS, 7 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Lloydminster, Saskatchewan/Alberta, Canada — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago — NBC/TVA Sports, 12:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Detroit — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim — NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose — Fox Sports Southwest/Comcast SportsNet California, 10 p.m.

NHL Live — NBC, noon

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

NHL Sunday Shootout: The Week in Review — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Scottish Premier League

Celtic vs. Rangers — FS1, 7:55 a.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 5:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

The Sports Reporters (The Final Days) — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:15 a.m.

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPN Classic, 1 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:15 p.m.

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 5:15 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s 2nd Round/Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.