All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

SC Freiburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS2, 9:20 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. Red Bull Leipzig — FS2, 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show II — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

College Baseball

Notre Dame at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, noon

Indiana at Michigan — Big Ten Network, noon

Niagara at Monmouth — ESPN3, noon

Duke at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Texas State at Troy — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Dallas Baptist — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Bradley — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2:30 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 3 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Colorado at Cal — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Florida State at Louisville — ESPNU, noon

Iowa State at Texas — Longhorn Network, noon

Missisippi at Florida — SEC Network, noon

Baylor at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 1 p.m.

Utah at Arizona State — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

College Track & Field

Washington State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Dogs

Beverly Hills Dog Show — NBC, 1 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Springnationals, Royal Purple Raceway, Baytown, TX

Finals — FS1, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Sunday: Matchweek 34

Burnley vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 9:10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League World — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Previo — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11:15 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Match of the Day — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

FA Cup

Semi Final

Arsenal vs. Manchester City — FS1, 10 a.m.

FA Cup Match Day — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Shenzhen International, Genzon Golf Club (A Course), Shenzhen, Communist China

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour 2017: Making Cancer History — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Web.com Tour

United Leasing & Finance Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, Buffalo Ridge (Springs Course) & Top of the Rock, Ridgedale, MO

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF U-18 World Championship

Bronze Medal Game, Propad Ice Palace, Propad, Slovakia

Russia vs. Sweden — TSN/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Gold Medal Game, Propad Ice Palace, Propad, Slovakia

United States vs. Finland — TSN5/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

IndyCar

Grand Prix of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL

Race — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

IndyCar: Next — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

IndyCar Countdown — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

La Liga

El Clasico, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

Road to The Clasico — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Express Preview: El Clasico — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Tampa Bay — Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — MLB Network/NESN/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — STO/WGN, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Fox Sports West, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports Northwest/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox Sports South/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/KTLA/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Miami at San Diego — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/YES/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC vs. Orlando — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle — ESPN/TSN5, 4 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Colorado — WFTC/Altitude, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Race — Fox, 2 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Bristol — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Fox NASCAR Sunday — Fox, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lane: Bristol — FS1, 9 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 4: Cleveland at Indiana — ABC, 1 p.m. (Cleveland leads series 3-0)

Game 4: Boston at Chicago — TNT, 6:30 p.m. (Chicago leads series 2-1)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 4: Houston at Oklahoma City — ABC, 3:30 p.m. (Houston leads series 2-1)

Game 4: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah — TNT, 9 p.m. (Clippers lead series 2-1)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, noon

NBA Countdown — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Cavaliers/Pacers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Rockets/Thunder, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Celtics/Bulls, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Clippers/Jazz, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NBA D-League Finals

Game 1: Raptors 905 at Rio Grand Valley Vipers — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

NFL

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Championship Chase: The Draft — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

Sport Science: Draft Combine Special — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 6: Ottawa at Boston — NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 3 p.m. (Ottawa leads series 3-2)

Game 6: Washington at Toronto — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m. (Washington leads series 3-2)

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Running

London Marathon — NBCSN, 3:30 a.m.

Soccer

NWSL

Boston Breakers vs. Sky Blue FC — go90, 4 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — EPSN2, midnight

Sports Talk

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Sports Reporters (The penultimate show) — ESPN, 9:30 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

E:60: Pictures: Love is Stronger — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Lettermen — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Silent Night Lights — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Life as Matt — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Owen and Haatchi — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

E:60: Friday Night Lies — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: What Lies Beneath — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

SC Featured: Pin Kings — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Expendientes UDN — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m.

Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.