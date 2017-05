All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 8

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

College Baseball

Louisville at Clemson — ESPN2, noon

Mississippi State at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, noon

Austin Peay at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

North Carolina State at Pittsurgh — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Central Michigan at Toledo — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Maine — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Evansville at Wichita State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Omaha at Oral Roberts — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Pacific, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Illinois State at Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Youngstown State at Oakland — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac 12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Florida at Alabama — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

1st Round

Arlotta Stadium, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame vs. Marquette — ESPNU, noon

Maryland Stadium, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Maryland vs. Bryant — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio Stadium, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Ohio State vs. Loyola (MD) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Syracuse vs. Yale — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

2017 NCAA Softball Selection Special — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Track & Field

Pac-12 Track & Field Championships, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Finals — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of California

Stage 1: Sacramento Overall Start — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Sunday: Matchweek 37

Crystal Palace vs. Hull City — CNBC, 6:55 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Liverpool — CNBC, 9:15 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Live — CNBC, 6:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — CNBC, 9 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Premier League Previo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Premier League Download: The Noisy Neighbors — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Gran Premio de España, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Catalunya, Spain

Race — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m./Univision Deportes, 7:50 a.m.

F1 Countdown — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Fórmula 1 Previo — Univision Deportes, 7 a.m.

F1 Extra — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Final Round — NBC, 2 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Lanxess Arena, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia

Slovakia vs. United States — TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Denmark vs. Sweden — TSN/TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Group B. AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

France vs. Czech Republic — TSN, 10 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Finland — TSN3/TSN5, 2 p.m.

La Liga

Las Palmas vs. Barcelona — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top Ten: Feuds — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Cleveland — Fox Sports North/STO, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto — Foot Sports Northwest/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Fox Sports Sun/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Houston at New York Yankees — Root Sports Southwest/YES, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City — MLB Network/MASN2/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports West, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at New York Yankees — ESPN, 8 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Miami — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Milwaukee — WPIX/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — MLB Network/WGN/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/MASN, 7 p.m.

Interleague

San Diego at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports San Diego/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Portland vs. Atlanta — ESPN/TSN2, 4 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy — FS1/TSN2, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. New York City FC — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals

Game 1: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Spurs/Warriors, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Game 2: Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

NASL

FC Edmonton vs. San Francisco Deltas — Facebook Live, 4 p.m.

NWSL

Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage — go90, 5 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Boston Breakers — go90, 6 p.m.

The Xtra-Sunday — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

E:60 (season premiere and new timeslot) — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

30 for 30: The House of Steinbrenner — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

SportsCenter Special — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Sport Today Extra — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday}

ATP Tour

Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Final: Dominic Thiem vs. Rafael Nadal — Tennis Channel, noon

WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury — Twitter, 6 p.m.