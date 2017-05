All Times Eastern

College Baseball

SWAC Championship, Wesley Barrow Stadium, MLB Urban Youth Academy, New Orleans, LA

Texas Southern vs. Alabama State — ESPNU, noon

West Virginia at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Oregon at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament

Quarterfinals, Delaware Stadium, University of Delaware, Newark, DE

Syracuse vs. Towson — ESPN2, noon

Maryland vs. Albany — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

Quarterfinal, Penn State Lacrosse Field, Penn State University, University Park, PA

Penn State vs. Princeton — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Regionals

Auburn Regional, Jane B. Moore Field, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Elimination Bracket — Pick up of Suspended Game

Cal vs.Notre Dame — ESPN3, noon

Regional Final

Auburn vs. Cal/Notre Dame — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Cal/Notre Dame — ESPN3, 5 p.m. (if necessary)

Baton Rouge Regional, Tiger Park, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Elimination Bracket

LSU vs. Fairfield/McNeese State — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Regional Final

ESPN3, 5 p.m.

ESPN3, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

College Station Regional, Aggie Softball Complex, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX

Regional Final

Texas vs. Texas A&M — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Texas A&M — ESPN3, 5 p.m. (if necessary)

Eugene Regional, Jane Sanders Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Regional Final

Oregon vs. Illinois-Chicago/Wisconsin — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Oregon vs. Illinois-Chicago/Wisconsin — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Gainesville Regional, Pressly Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Regional Final

Florida vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN3, noon

Florida vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Knoxville Regional, Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Regional Final

Tennessee vs. Longwood — ESPN3, noon

Tennessee vs. Longwood — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Lexington Regional, John Cropp Stadium, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Regional Final

Illinois vs. Kentucky — ESPN3, noon

Illinois vs. Kentucky — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Los Angeles Regional, Easton Stadium, University of California at Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Regional Final

UCLA vs. Cal State-Fullerton/San Jose State– ESPN3, 7 p.m.

UCLA vs. Cal State-Fullerton/San Jose State — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Norman Regional, OU Softball Complex, Oklahoma University, Norman, OK

Elimitation Bracket

Oklahoma vs. North Dakota State — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Regional Final

Tulsa vs. Oklahoma/North Dakota State — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Oklahoma/North Dakota State — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Oxford Regional, Ole Miss Softball Complex, University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS

Regional Final

Mississippi vs. North Carolina — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi vs. North Carolina — ESPN3, 5 p.m. (if necessary

Seattle Regional, Husky Softball Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Regional Final

Washington vs. Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Michigan — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Tallahassee Regional, JoAnne Graf Field, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Winners Bracket

Georgia vs Florida State — ESPN3, noon

Georgia vs. Florida State — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Tuscaloosa Regional, Rhoads Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Elimitation Bracket

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Tech — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Regional Final

Alabama vs. Minnesota/Louisiana Tech — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Alabama vs. Minnesota/Louisiana Tech winner — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Tucson Regional, Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

Regional

South Carolina vs. Arizona — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Arizona — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Waco Regional, Getterman Stadium, Baylor University, Waco, TX

Regional Final

Baylor vs. James Madison — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Baylor vs. James Madison — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Bases Loaded — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPN2/ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Softball Featured — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Heartland Nationals, Heartland Park Topeka, Topeka, KS

Finals — FS1, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Championship Sunday

Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough — NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Everton — NBC/Telemundo, 9:59 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Bournemouth — Bravo, 9:59 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace — CNBC, 9:59 a.m.

Southampton vs. Stoke City — E!, 9:59 a.m.

Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion — Esquire Network, 9:59 a.m.

Hull City vs. Totttenham Hotspur — MSNBC, 9:59 a.m.

Burnley vs. West Ham United — Oxygen, 9:59 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Sunderland — Syfy, 9:59 a.m.

Watford vs. Manchester City — USA Network/NBC Universo, 9:59 a.m.

Championship Sunday — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo/Telemundo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBC/NBCSN, noon

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Rocco Forte Open, Verdura Resort (Championship Course), Sciacca, Sicily

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Classic, TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas, Irving, TX

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club (Founders Course), Birmingham, AL

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.]

LPGA Tour

Kingsmill Championship, Kingsmill Resort (River Course), Williamsburg, VA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Web.com Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am,Thornblade Club; The Preserve at Verdae; Furman Golf Club, Greenville, SC

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hockey

2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Bronze Medal Game: Lanxess Arena, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Russia vs. Finland — TSN/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Golf Medal Game: Lanxess Arena, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Canada vs. Sweden — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

2017 IIHF World Championship: Pre-Game — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Netwrk, 2 p.m.

Memorial Cup

Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Windsor Spitfires — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying, Day 2 — ABC, 4 p.m.

La Liga

Malaga vs. Real Madrid — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Texeira — FS1, 9;30 p.m.

UFC’s Greatest Fights: Aldo vs. Mendes — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet One/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston — STO/Root Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Boston at Oakland — NESN/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Root Sports Northwest, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports North, 5:30 p.m.

Texas at Detroit — ESPN, 8 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Cincinnati — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN2/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/WGN, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at New York Mets — Fox Sports West/WPIX, 1 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m

MLS

New England vs. Columbus — Comcast SportsNet New England/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/WWHO, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. LA Galaxy — EPSN, 5 p.m.

Orlando vs. New York City — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals, Quickens Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Game 3: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers — TNT< 8:30 p.m. (Cleveland leads series 2-0)

NBA GameTime: East Finals Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: East Finals, Celtics/Cavaliers, Game 3 Postgame — NBA. TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Game 5: Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins — CBC/NBC/TVA Sports, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Celtic vs. Heart of Midlothian — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:25 a.m.

Soccer

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars — go90, 4 p.m.

Seattle Reign vs. Orlando Pride — go90, 9:30 p.m.

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Talk

E:60 — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

E:60: Friday Night Lies — ESPNews, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Owen and Haatch — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E:60: Pictures: Love is Stronger — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más: Fin de Semana — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Doubles & Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

WTA Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Final — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.

WNBA

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV, 4 p.m.