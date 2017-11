All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

AdvoCare Invitiational, HP Field House, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, FL

Quarterfinals

Missouri vs. Long Beach State — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

St. John’s vs. Oregon State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Central Florida vs. Nebraska — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Marist — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

Battle 4 Atlantis, Imperial Arena, Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Semifinals

Tennessee vs. Villanova — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. Northern Iowa — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Consolation Games

Purdue vs. Western Kentucky — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. SMU — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Invitational, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Semifinals

George Washington vs. Xavier — FS1, 5 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Kansas State — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NIT Season Tip-Off, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Semifinals

Virginia vs. Vanderbilt — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. URI — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

PK80-Phil Knight Invitational

Motion Bracket, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR

Portland State vs. Duke — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Butler vs. Texas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Stanford — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Gonzaga — ESPN2, midnight

Victory Bracket, Moda Center, Portland, OR

Portland vs. North Carolina — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

UConn vs. Oregon — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Michigan State vs. DePaul — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Wooden Legacy, Titan Gym, Fullerton, CA

Quarterfinals

St. Mary’s vs. Harvard — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph’s vs. Washington State — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

San Diego State vs. Sacramento State — ESPNU, 1 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 7 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

Mississippi at Mississippi State — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Dogs

The National Dog Show — NBC, noon

Golf

PGA Tour Australasia

Australian Open, The Australian Golf Club, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

European Tour

Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong Golf Club, Sheung Shui, Hong Kong

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL Viewing Picks

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

Top Shelf: Thanksgiving Special — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

ESPN Radio — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

SportsCenter Special: Marty Smith’s America — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

SC Featured: Luc Longley — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, 12:40 a.m. (Friday)

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Hawaii Open, Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, Oahu, HI

Singles 3rd Round and Doubles Quarterfinals— Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Matchday 5

Group A, Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan

FC Astana vs. Villarreal — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:50 a.m.

Group H, RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany

FC Köln vs. Arsenal — FS1, 1 p.m.

Group I, Konya Büyükşehir Stadium, Konya, Turkey

Konyaspor vs. Olympique de Marseille — FS2, 1 p.m.

Group K, Stade de Nice, Nice, France

OGC Nice vs. SV Zulte Waregam — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 p.m.

Group E, Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Everton vs. Atalanta — FS1, 3 p.m.

Group D, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. FK Austria Wien — FS2, 3 p.m.

Group C, Estádio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal

SC Braga vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS1/FS2, 12:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.