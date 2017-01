All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

St. Francis (PA) at Robert Morris — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Tennessee State at Eastern Kentucky — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

La Salle at URI — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Miami (FL) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Morehead State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Western Kentucky at UAB — Campus Insiders, 8 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Houston Baptist — American Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga — Campus Insiders, 9 p.m.

Austin Peay at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

SMU at Cincinnati — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Washington at Cal — FS1, 9 p.m.

USC at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Diego — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Portland — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado — FS1, 11 p.m.

Washington State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

Wooden Award Midseason top 25 Special — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

beIN College Basketball: Preview — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, midnight

Women’s

Georgia at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Montana State at North Dakota — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Florida International — beIN Sports, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

ESPN Recruiting Nation — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

South African Open, Glendower Golf Club, City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m.

Latin America Amateur Championship, Club de Golf de Panama, Panama City, Panama

1st Round — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour

Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, HI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Cetnral — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Insider’s View: Hall of Fame — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NBA

NBA Global Games, O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York — TNT, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Vancouver at Philadelphia — Sportsnet Pacific/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay — MSG Buffalo/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa — Root Sports Pittsburgh/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville — Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports/NESN/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota — NBCSN/Sportsnet East/RDS, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 8:30 p.m..

Anaheim at Colorado — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton — MSG Plus/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m./NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday, joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Florida Cup, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, FL

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bahia — Fox Soccer Plus, 6:55 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ASB Classic (ATP)/Australian Open Qualifiers — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.