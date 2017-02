All Times Eastern

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino, Tunica, MS

Welterweights

Luis Collazo vs. Sammy Vasquez — FS1, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

James Madison at Elon — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Navy at Boston University — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Nebraska — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Florida — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Memphis at South Florida — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston State — American Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Belmont at Murray State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Utah at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Diego — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Francisco — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Portland — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

UAB at Texas-El Paso — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Pacific — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon — FS1, 11 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

Katz Korner — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

beIN College Basketball: Preview — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

Indiana at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Clemson at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Arizona — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Old Dominion at Florida International — beIN Sports, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club (Majlis Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, AZ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Houston — TNT, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off: NBA All-Star Saturday Participants Announcement — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, noon

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Super Bowl Live: Players Only — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl Tonight — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Timeline: There’s Only One America’s Team — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at Philadelphia — Sportsnet East/RDS/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Buffalo — NBCSN/Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay — TSN5/RDS2/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas — TSN3/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis — TSN4/Fox Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver — Comcast SportsNet California/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m./NHL Network, midnight (joined in progress)

Hockey Central at noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Semifinal, Stade de Franceville, Franceville, Gabon

Cameroon vs. Ghana — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Garbage Time With Katie Nolan: Super Bowl Ediiton — FS1, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Chris Berman: He Did Go All the Way — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Sibur Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 10:30 a.m.

Davis Cup

World Group-1st Round

Australia vs. Czech Republic, Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Singles Rubber 1 & 2: Jordan Thompson vs. Jin Vesely & Nick Kyrgios vs. Jan Satral — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Entertainment

Puppy Bowl: Best of the Bowl: Deflate-Gate — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory — CBS, 8 p.m.

Hell’s Kitchen — Fox, 8 p.m

Superstore — NBC, 8 p.m.

Supernatural — The CW, 8 p.m.

Inside the Actors Studio: Cuba Gooding, Jr. — Bravo, 8 p.m.

The Bank Job — Showtime Extreme, 8 p.m.

Superior Donuts (series premiere) — CBS, 8:30 p.m.

Powerless (series premiere) — NBC, 8:30 p.m.

The Curse of Oak Island: First Look: One of Seven — History Channel, 8:54 p.m.

Mom — CBS, 9 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: Seth’s Tiny Bachelor Bus — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Shipping Wars: Overloaded: The Empire Ships Back — FYI, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop: Double Lot Limbo — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Riverdale — The CW, 9 p.m.

The First 48: The Other Wife — A&E, 9 p.m.

Top Chef: Shrimp Boats and Hat Ladies — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Nashville: A Little Big Stronger — CMT, 9 p.m.

The Breakfast Club — HBO Signature, 9 p.m.

Alone: The Point of No Return — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Ice Cold Killlers: Ice Breaker — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

MI-5 — MoreMax, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Clever Hans, Bertha Benz and Civil War Counterfeiter — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

That’s Amazing: The Most Amazing — Weather Channel, 9 p.m.

My Kitchen Rules — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

How It’s Made: Football Special — Science Channel, 9:01 p.m.

Life in Pieces — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: Tiny Zoo House — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Shipping Wars: Overloaded: Chicken Ship — FYI, 9:30 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: TMI: Michael Strahan vs. Hoda Kotb — Spike, 9:30 p.m.

How It’s Made: Big Game Countdown — Science Channel, 9:32 p.m.

Secret Lives of the Super Rich: Blockbuster Mansion & the Ultimate Power Wheels — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: The Grid Iron Chef — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Baskets: Bail — FX, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Trading Up in Texas — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Portlandia: Amore — IFC, 10 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: Tony Gonzalez vs. Ray Lewis — Spike, 10 p.m.

Nirvanna the Band the Show: The Banner (series premiere) — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Training Day (series premiere) — CBS, 10 p.m.

Nightwatch: The End is Just the Beginning (season finale) — A&E, 10 p.m.

Egypt’s Greatest Mysteries: The Search for Tutankhamun — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

The Detectives club: New Orleans: End of Watch — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Jap Herron, Hidden Rockwell and Ticket to Fly — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

A Groundhog Day Story: The Tale of a Marmot, His Shadow, and the 15 People Who Protect Him — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Swinging Back to Sweden (season premiere) — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Caraoke Showdown: Moves Like Swaggy — Spike, 10:32 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Blair Underwood — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Comedy Knockout: Old Lady Afterlife — truTV, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: February 2, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News –E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

A Groundhog Day Story: Fur-casting the Weather With America’s Favorite Phil and His Famous Shadow — Animal Planet, 11:01 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Whitney Cummings; Paul Scheer; Will Sasso — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

A Groundhog Day Story: Beyond a Shadow of a Doubt — Animal Planet, 12:01 a.m. (Friday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

A Groundhog Day Story: True Tales of Shadow-Based Forecasting From Punxsutawney Phil — Animal Planet, 1:01 a.m. (Friday)

A Groundhog Day Story: The Meteorological Rise of Punxsutawney Phil — Animal Planet, 2:01 a.m. (Friday)