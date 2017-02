All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Collingwood Magpies vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College of Charleston at Hofstra — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

UAB at Marshall — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Murray State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at North Texas — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Northwestern State — American Sports Network, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga — Campus Insiders, 9 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — ESPN. 9 p.m.

Memphis at UConn — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Washington State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Portland — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at Santa Clara — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at St. Mary’s — Campus Insiders/Comcast SportsNet California, 11 p.m.

San Diego at BYU — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington — FS1, 11 p.m.

Katz Korner — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

ESPN Recruiting Nation — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

beIN College Basketball Preview — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

Michgan at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Virginia — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Idaho State at North Dakota — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

College Softball

Indiana at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Figure Skating

Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, Gangneung Ice Arena, Gangneung, Republic of Korea

Short Dance — NBCSN, noon (same day coverage)

Pairs’ Short Program — NBCSN, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

Ladies’ Short Program — NBCSN, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

World Super 6 Perth, Lake Karrinyup Country Club, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

1st Round — 6 a.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

Genesis Open, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Women’s Australian Open, Royal Adelaide Golf Club, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 60-41 — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 40-21 — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Chicago — TNT, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

New York Rangers at New York Islanders — TVA Sports/MSG Network/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey — TSN5/RDS/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh — TSN3/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m./NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, St. Moritz, Switzerland

Ladies’ Giant Slalom — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Rotterdam Open, Ahoy Rotterdam, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Qatar Total Open, International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 7 a.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 32, 1st Leg

Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, Russia

Krasnodar vs. Fenerbahçe — FS2, 10:50 a.m.

Ghelamco Arena, Ghent, Belgium

KAA Gent vs. Tottenham Hotspur — FS1, 1 p.m.

Borussia-Park Stadion, Mönchengladbach, Germany

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Fiorentina — FS2, 1 p.m.

AFAS Stadium, Alkmaar, Netherlands

AZ Alkmaar vs. Olympique Lyonnais — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 p.m.

Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Saint-Étienne — FS1, 3 p.m.

Estadio El Madrigal, Villarreal, Spain

Villarreal vs. AS Roma — FS2, 3 p.m.

Toumba Stadium, Thessaloniki, Greece

PAOK FC vs. FC Schalke 04 — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full Time — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights: Round of 32, Thursday — Fox Soccer Plus, 9:30 p.m./FS2, 10 p.m.