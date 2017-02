All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Eithad Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

St. Kilda Saints vs. Port Adelaide Power — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

UMass at George Washington — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Charlotte — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Long Island University-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Cincinnati — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Morehead State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Gardner-Webb — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

BYU at Portland — Campus Insiders/Root Sports Rockey Mountain, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at San Diego — Campus Insiders/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Santa Clara — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Loyola Marymount — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Pepperdine — Campus Insiders, 10 p.m.

USC at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Utah at Colorado — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Katz Korner — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

ESPN Recruiting Nation — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

beIN College Basketball: Preview — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 9:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Boston College at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Lousville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Portland at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Utah at Washington State — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

BYU at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinal: 1st Leg, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

FC Dallas vs. CD Arabe Unido — Facebook Live/Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Joburg Open, Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club (East & West Courses), Gauteng, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (same day coverage)

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam Country Club Pattaya (Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, noon

Camping World Truck Series

NextEra Energy Resources. Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 2 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 4 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Duel at , Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Races — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay; Daytona — FS1, 5 p.m.

Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500 — FS1, 10 p.m.

NASCAR Race Classic: 1997 Daytona 500 — FS1, 11 p.m.

NBA

New York at Cleveland — TNT, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Trade Deadline Show — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

The Jump: Trade Deadline Show — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Montreal — MSG Plus/Sportsnet East/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Toronto — MSG Network/Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet 360/Altitude 2/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago — NBCSN/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles — Sportsnet/NESN/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m./NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday, joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11:15 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p m..

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

Center Court: Rio Open/Delray Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 32: 2nd Leg

Osmanlı Stadı, Ankara, Turkey

Osmanlıspor vs. Olympiacos — FS2, 10:50 a.m.

Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. Villarreal — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:50 p.m.

GSP Stadium, Nicosia, Cyprus

APOEL FC vs. Athletic Bilbao — FS2, 1 p.m.

Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur vs. KAA Gent — FS2, 3 p.m.

Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy

ACF Fiorentina vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full Time — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — FS2, 10 p.m.