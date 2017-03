All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Atlantic Sun Tournament

Semifinals

Kennesaw State at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Big South Tournament, Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, SC

Quarterfinals

North Carolina-Asheville vs. Campbell — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Liberty vs. Radford — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament, Times Union Center, Albany, NY

1st Round

Quinnipiac vs Niagara — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Canisius vs. Marist — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Rider vs. Manhattan — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

1st Round

Evansville vs. Indiana State — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Bradley vs. Drake — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Quarterfinals

Army at Bucknell — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Navy — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at Boston University — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at South Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Texas El-Paso — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

North Texas at Western Kentucky — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at North Dakota — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Colorado — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Cal at Utah — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Katz Korner — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

ESPN Recruiting Nation — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

beIN College Basketball: Preview — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

ACC Tournament, HTC Center, Myrtle Beach, SC

Quarterfinals

Clemson vs. Louisville — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 11 a.m.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Miami — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net , 6 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

2nd Round

Northwestern vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network, noon

Illinois vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

B1G Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Tournament, Key Arena, Seattle, WA

1st Round

USC vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 2:30 p.m.

Utah vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

Colorado vs. Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Arizona vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Oregon, 11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post-Game — Pac-12 Network, 4:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post-Game — Pac-12 Network, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post-Game — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post-Game — Pac-12 Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

2nd Round

Auburn vs. Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Alabama vs. Tennessee — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi vs. LSU — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

1st Round

Pepperdine vs. Pacific — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

San Diego vs. Portland — BYUtv, 5:30 p.m.

Saint Mary’s vs. Santa Clara — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Loyola Marymount — BYUtv, 11:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Old Dominion — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinal: Leg 2, BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver Whitcaps vs. New York Red Bulls — Facebook Live/Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Tshwane Open, Pretoria Country Club, Waterkloof, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec Golf Club, Mexico City, Mexico

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

HSBC Women’s Champions, Sentosa Golf Club (New Tanjong Course), Sentosa Island, Singapore

2nd Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Hockey

AHL

Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Toronto Marlies — TSN2/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

La Liga

Deportivo La Coruna vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN SPorts, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 201: Lawler vs. Woodley — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Miami vs. New York Mets — MLB Network/SNY, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston — Root Sports Southwest, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

San Francisco vs. Anaheim Angels — Fox Sports West, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Baltimore vs. New York Yankees — MLB Network/YES, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Chicago — TNT, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 6 a.m.

NFL Scouting Combine Press Conferences — NFL Network, noon

NFL Insiders: Combine Special — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Buffalo — Fox Sports Arizona Plus/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington — MSG Plus/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic Plus, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Boston — NBCSN/TVA Sports/MSG Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa — Altitude/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal — Fox Sports Tennesee/Sportsnet/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Dallas — MSG Plus 2/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles — Sportsnet Ontario/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose — Sportsnet Pacific/Comcast SportsNet California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

Hockey Central @ noon — NHL Network, 3 p.m. (delayed)

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

English Football League Cup Highlights — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

O.J.: Made in America: Part Four — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.