All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Domain Stadium, Subiaco, Western Australia, Australia

West Coast Eagles vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m.

JLT Community Series, Manuka Oval, Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia

Great Western Sydney Giants vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

JLT Community Series, Domain Stadium, Subiaco, Western Australia, Australia

Frermantle Dockers vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Pool B, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Ausrtralia vs. Communist China — MLB Network, 5 a.m.

Pool A, Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Republic of Korea vs. Taiwan — MLB Network, 8 a.m. (same day coverage)

Pool C, Marlins Park, Miami, FL

Canada vs. Dominican Republic — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Pool D, Estadio Charros de Jalisco, Jalisco, Mexico

Mexico vs. Italy — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

ACC Tournament, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Quarterfinals

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina — ACC Network/ESPN, noon

Duke vs. Louisville — ACC Network/ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State — ACC Network/ESPN, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network/ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

American Athletic Conference, Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT

1st Round

East Carolina vs. Temple — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane vs. Tulsa — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

South Florida vs. UConn — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

2nd Round

La Salle vs. Davidson — NBCSN, noon

St. Bonaventure vs. UMass — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

George Mason vs. Fordham — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

George Washington vs. Saint Louis — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Quarterfinals

Villanova vs. St. John’s — FS1, noon

Seton Hall vs. Marquette — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Butler vs. Xavier — FS1, 7 p.m.

Creighton vs. Providence — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Pregame Show — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 2 p.m.

Big East Tournament Postgame Show — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 9 p.m.

Big East Tournament Postgame Show — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament, Verizon Center, Washington, D.C.

2nd Round

Michigan vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, noon

Michigan State vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa vs. Indiana — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Rutgers — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Big 12 Conference Tournament, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Quarterfinals

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Kansas vs. TCU — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Texas — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Kansas State — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament, Reno Events Center, Reno, NV

Quarterfinals

North Dakota vs. Portland State — Eversport.TV, 3 p.m.

Idaho vs. Montana — Eversport.TV, 5:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington vs. Sacramento State — Eversport.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Weber State vs. Southern Utah — Eversport.TV, 11 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Quarterfinals

Cal-Davis vs. Cal Poly — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 3 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton vs. Cal State-Northridge — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 5:30 p.m.

Cal-Irvine vs. Cal-Riverdale — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 9 p.m.

Long Beach State vs. Hawai’i — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 11:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament, Legacy Arena at Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center, Birmingham, AL

Quarterfinals

Middle Tennessee vs. Texas-San Antonio — American Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso vs. Rice — American Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech vs. UAB — American Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion vs. Marshall — American Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Mid-America Conference Tournament, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Quarterfinals

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron — ESPN3, noon

Western Michigan vs. Ball State — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Toledo vs. Ohio — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Kent State vs. Buffalo — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Quarterfinals

Morgan State vs. Howard — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Hampton vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Quarterfinals

Nevada vs. Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Fresno State vs. New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Air Force — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Boise State vs. San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Quarterfinals

Oregon vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Cal vs. Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

UCLA vs. USC or Washington — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Pre-Game — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 5 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Pre-Game — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 11 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

2nd Round

Tennessee vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, TX

2nd Round

Sam Houston State vs. Houston Baptist — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Lamar vs. Stephen F. Austin — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Quarterfinals

Seattle vs. Utah Valley — WAC Digital Network, 5 p.m.

New Mexico State vs. Chicago State — WAC Digital Network, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City vs. Texas-Rio Grand Valley — WAC Digital Network, 10 p.m.

ESPN Buzzer Beater — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club (Gary Player Course), New Delhi, India

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Detroit vs. New York Mets — MLB Network/SNY, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis — Fox Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia — The Comcast Network, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Cleveland — Fox Sports West, 3 p.m.

Venezuela vs. Texas — Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Oklahoma City — TNT, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Staters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NHL

New York Rangers at Carolina — MSG Network/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphla at Toronto — Sportsnet Ontario/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago — KCOP/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary — Sportsnet East/RDS/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado — MSG Plus/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona — TSN5/RDS2/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

New York Islanders at Vancouver — MSG Network/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles — Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at San Jose — Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic/Comcast SportsNet California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

FA Cup Preview Show: 6th Round Preview — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, noon

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 16: 1st Leg

Olímp 2, Rostov-on-Don, Russia

FC Rostov vs. Manchester United — FS2, 1 p.m.

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

FC Copenhagen vs. Ajax — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 p.m.

AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

FC Schalke 04 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — FS2, 3 p.m.

Stade de Lyon, Décines, France

Olympique Lyonnaise vs. AS Roma — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full Time — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — FS2, 10 p.m.