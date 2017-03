All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

2nd Round

Pool E, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

Oregon State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

East Region, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

North Carolina-Wilmington vs. Virginia — truTV, 12:40 p.m.

East Tennesee State vs. Florida — truTV, 3:10 p.m.

East Region, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary’s — CBS, 7:10 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech — CBS, 9:40 p.m.

Midwest Region, Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI

Purdue vs. Vermont — truTV, 7:27 p.m.

Iowa State vs. Nevada — truTV, 9:57 p.m.

South Region, Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI

Butler vs. Winthrop — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Middle Tennessee State — TNT, 4 p.m.

West Region, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Notre Dame vs. Princeton — CBS, 12:15 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Bucknell — CBS, 2:45 p.m.

West Region, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Gonzaga vs. South Dakota State — TBS, 2 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Vanderbilt — TBS, 4:30 p.m.

West Region, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Xavier vs. Maryland — TNT, 6:50 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Florida State — TNT, 9:20 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — CBS/truTV, noon

BCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2017: First Round Pregame: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State — Big Ten Network, 12:45 p.m.

Road to the Final Four — truTV, 1 p.m.

Road to the Final Four — TBS, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — CBS/truTV, 7 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2017: First Round Pregame: Michigan State vs. Miami (FL) — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

National Invitation Tournament

2nd Round

TBA — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

CollegeInsiders.com Tournament

1st Round

Furman at South Carolina Upstate — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Albany — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Tennessee-Martin — Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Texas State — Facebook Live, 8:30 p.m.

Weber State at Cal State-Fullerton — Facebook Live, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Women’s National Invitation Tournament

1st Round

Washington State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Big Ten Tournament, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI

Quarterfinals

Ohio State vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Wrestling Championships, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

1st Round — ESPNU, noon

2nd Round — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

LGPA Tour

Founders Cup, Wildfire Golf Club, Phoenix, AZ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 200: Tate vs. Nunes –FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Bisping vs. Henderson 2 — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Minnesota vs. St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Anaheim Angels vs. Colorado — Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Diego — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston — NESN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Utah at Cleveland — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live: Free Agency Fallout — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Columbus — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington — NHL Network/Fox Sports Tennessee/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey — Comcast SportsNet Philadelephia/MSG Plus, y p.m.

Winnipeg at New York Islanders — TSN3/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/TSN5/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet Ontario/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton — NESN/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver — Fox Sports Southwest/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles — MSG Buffalo/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose — Fox Sports Midwest/Comcast SportsNet California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sporstnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals, Aspen, CO

Men’s and Ladies’ Super G — NBCSN, noon

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:45 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Nine for IX: Venus vs. — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals– ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Round of 16: 2nd Leg

Beşiktaş Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Beşiktaş vs. Olympiacos — FS1, 2 p.m.

Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, Russia

FC Krasnodar vs. Celta Vigo — FS2, 2 p.m.

Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Rostov — FS1, 4 p.m.

Borussia-Park, Mönchengladbach, Germany

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Schalke — FS2, 4 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 p.m.

MULTIMATCH 90: UEFA Europa League — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full Time — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 6 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — FS2, 9 p.m.