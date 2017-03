All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Carlton Blues vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m.

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA

Middleweights

Glen Tapia vs. Jason Quigley — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

Kentucky at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament: Regional Semifinals

Midest Region, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Michigan vs. Oregon — CBS, 7:09 p.m.

Purdue vs. Kansas — CBS, 9:39 p.m.

West Region, SAP Center, San Jose, CA

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga — TBS, 7:39 p.m.

Xavier vs. Arizona — TBS, 10:09 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2017: Sweet 16 Pregame: Wisconsin vs. Florida — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — TBS, 6 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2017: Sweet 16 Postgame: Michigan vs. Oregon State — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

College GameDay — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NCAA Division II Men’s Tournament, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

National Semifinals

Fairmont State vs. Bellarmine — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State vs. Lincoln Memorial — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Northwestern at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

Princeton at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Cricket

T20 Tournament

Lancashire Lighting vs. Birmingham Bears — Eleven Sports, 2:30 a.m.

Durham Jets vs. Peshawar Zalmi — Eleven Sports, 6:30 a.m.

Birmingham Bears vs. Lahore Qalandars — Eleven Sports, 10:30 a.m.

Curling

World Women’s Curling Championship, Capital Gymnasium, Beijing, Communist China

United States vs. Republic of Korea — NBCSN, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Practice 1 — NBCSN, midnight (same day coverage)

Practice 2 — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Puerto Rico Open, Coco Beach Golf & Country Club (Championship Course), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

WGC Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, TX

Day 2 — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Kia Classic, Park Hyatt Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hockey

KHL Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Game 1: Lokomotiv at SKA — Eleven Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top Ten: Knockout Artists — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: Feuds — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Minnesota vs. Philadelphia — The Comcast Network, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Washington — MASN, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. San Diego — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 4 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Francisco — Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Miami — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Washington — Fox Sports Ohio/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Florida — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal — Fox Sports Carolinas/Sportsnet East/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto — MSG Plus/Sportsnet Ontario, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa — NHL Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville — Sportsnet Flames/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis — Sportsnet Pacific/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado — Sportsnet West/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles — TSN3/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m./NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday, joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Socccer

2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying

CONMEBOL: Matchday 13

Estadio Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Bolivia — beIN Sports, 4:20 p.m.

Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Brazil — beIN Sports, 6:50 p.m.

Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argeentina vs. Chile — beIN Sports, 10 p.m. (same night coverage)

The Express — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

Misión Rusia — Univision Deportes, 9 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Special Olympics

Special Olympics World Games Austria

Highlights — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2/ESPNU, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:45 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Chasing Tyson — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Lolo Jones — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Tribuna Interactiva — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Tennis Center at Crandon Park, Miami, FL

Men’s 1st Round/Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Entertainment

Superstore — NBC, 8 p.m.

MasterChef: Junior Edition — Fox, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Revenge Kills: Memphis Blues: Widow Maker — A&E, 8 p.m.

Lone Star Law: Behind the Badge: Gator vs. Game Warden — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Wild Galapagos: Mission Critical — National Geographic Channel, 8 p.m.

Powerless — NBC, 8:30 p.m.

Carnival Eats: Dawn of the Bread — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: Tiny Fisherman’s House — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Shipping Wars: Overloaded: Crying for your Art — FYI, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop: Flase Start Flip — HGTV, 9 p.m.

60 Days In: Atlanta: Cellies — A&E, 9 p.m.

The Transporter — MoreMax, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Demon Potato, Boozy Ballot and Ouija Believe It — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Kicking & Screaming — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Lone Star Law: Bigger and Better: Run and You’re Done — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.

Shipping Wars: Overloaded: It’s a Rock-A-Fire Implosion! — FYI, 9:30 p.m.

Review: Co-Host; Ass-Slap; Helen Keller; Forgiveness — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Beat BobbyFlay: I Thought We Were Friends! — Food Network, 10 p.m.

Baskets: Circus (season finale) — FX, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Landing a Home in the Valley — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Atlantis: End of an Empire — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Sun Records: Rising Sun — CMT, 10 p.m.

Real Detective: No Remorse — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

King Kong (1933) — Turner Classic Movies, 10 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Pony Express, Churchill’s Misadventure and First Amendment Corps — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Nightwatch: Always Remain Calm — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Lone Star Law: Bigger and Better: Moving Target — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

The Daily Show With Zara Larsson — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Brian Redban; Stephenie Beatriz; Sasheer Zamata — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The High Court: Smoked-Out Couch — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m. (Friday)

The High Court: Driving Buds Bad Behavior (season finale) — Comedy Central, 12:16 a.m. (Friday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)