All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Georgia — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

College Baseball Live — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Football

CFB Daily: Spring Blitz — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament

Frozen Four, United Center, Chicago, IL

National Semifinals

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Harvard — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Denver vs. Notre Dame — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Northwestern at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Cal Baptist at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Golf

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Honorary Starters — Masters.com/The Masters app, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups — Masters.com/The Masters app, 9;15 a.m.

Amen Corner — Masters.com/The Masters app, 10:45 a.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — Masters.com/The Masters app, 11:45 a,m.

1st Round — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Masters Experience — DirecTV, 3 p.m.

1st Round Replay — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 1st Round — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

La Liga

Eibar vs. Las Palmas — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.

Valencia vs. Celta Vigo — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Minnesota — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/WGN, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports Northwest/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Midwest, 1:45 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Miami at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida/MASN, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southeast/SNY, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Boston — MLB Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh/NESN, 1:30 p.m. (weather permitting)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Atlanta — TNT, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA D-League Playoffs

West Conference Semifinal

Game 1: Los Angeles D-Fenders at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

New York Islanders at Carolina — MSG Plus 2/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston — NBCSN/TSN5/RDS/NESN, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey — Sportsnet 360/Root Sports Pittsburgh/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus — TSN3/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Fox Sports Florida/TSN4/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado — Fox Sports North/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim — NBCSN/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona — Sportsnet Pacific/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

United States vs. Russia — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

U.S. National Team Pregame — FS1, 8 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show (The Final Days) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Volvo Car Open, Volvo Car Stadium, Charleston, SC

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

WTA Tour

Abierto Monterrey Afirme, Sierra Madre Tennis Club. Monterrey, Mexico

2nd Round — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Davis Cup

World Group Quarterfinals

Australia vs. United States, Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Singles Rubber 2 — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Entertainment

The Big Bang Theory — CBS, 8 p.m.

Superstore — NBC, 8 p.m.

MasterChef: Junior Edition — Fox, 8 p.m.

Supernatural — PBS, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Revenge Kills: Up in Smoke; Shot in the Dark — A&E, 8 p.m.

Lone Star Law: Behind the Badge: The Eagle Has Landed — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

The Exorcist — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Carol — The Movie Channel, 8 p.m.

Powerless — NBC, 8:30 p.m.

The Great Indoors — CBS, 8:31 p.m.

Carnival Eats: Zacho Libre — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: Nomad’s Tiny Home Base — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Vegas: Cottage Glam (series premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Riverdale — The CW, 9 p.m.

60 Days In: Atlanta: Vulnerable Positions — A&E, 9 p.m.

Iceman Mummy Murder — American Heroes Channel, 9 p.m.

Naked and Afraid Pop-Up Edition: Eye of the Storm — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Fear Thy Neighbor: Lust to Dust (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Making Michigan, Log Jammin and the Race That Changed The World — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Mom — CBS, 9:01 p.m.

Kicking & Screaming — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Lone Star Law: Bigger and Better: Border Bust — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.

Impossible Engineering: Panama Canal Overhaul — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Life in Pieces — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Gone American: Mount Rushmore — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: How to Beat Bobby — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Disagreeing in Portland — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Dark Net: My Mind (season premiere) — Showtime, 10 p.m.

The Catch — ABC, 10 p.m.

The Amazing Race 29: Scared Spitless — CBS, 10 p.m.

Sun Records: No Favors Here — CMT, 10 p.m.

Naked and Afraid Pop-Up Edition: Washed Out — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: How Are They Now? — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Real Detective: Lambs to the Slaughter — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

The Crying Game — The Movie Channel, 10 p.m.

Nightwatch: Teenage Wasteland — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Lone Star Law: Bigger and Better: Roadside Sting — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Canal Living in Amsterdam (season premiere) — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Dead Set on Life: If It Ain’t Enough, It Ain’t Fun (season premiere) — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Your Moment of them: The Best of Jordan Klepper — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, April 6, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Nightwatch: Ride Along: Family Ties — A&E, 11:03 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:50 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)