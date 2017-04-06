All Times Eastern
College Baseball
Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Georgia — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.
College Baseball Live — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
College Football
CFB Daily: Spring Blitz — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
College Hockey
Men’s
NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament
Frozen Four, United Center, Chicago, IL
National Semifinals
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Harvard — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Denver vs. Notre Dame — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Women’s
Northwestern at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Men’s
Cal Baptist at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Golf
The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA
Honorary Starters — Masters.com/The Masters app, 7:45 a.m.
Featured Groups — Masters.com/The Masters app, 9;15 a.m.
Amen Corner — Masters.com/The Masters app, 10:45 a.m.
Holes 15 & 16 — Masters.com/The Masters app, 11:45 a,m.
1st Round — ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Masters Experience — DirecTV, 3 p.m.
1st Round Replay — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Masters Highlights: 1st Round — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
La Liga
Eibar vs. Las Palmas — beIN Sports, 1:20 p.m.
Valencia vs. Celta Vigo — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.
MLB
American League
Kansas City at Minnesota — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/WGN, 2 p.m.
Anaheim at Oakland — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Houston — Root Sports Northwest/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia at Cincinnati — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Midwest, 1:45 p.m.
San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.
Miami at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida/MASN, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at New York Mets — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southeast/SNY, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Interleague
Pittsburgh at Boston — MLB Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh/NESN, 1:30 p.m. (weather permitting)
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
Boston at Atlanta — TNT, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland — TNT, 10:30 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)
NBA D-League Playoffs
West Conference Semifinal
Game 1: Los Angeles D-Fenders at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — Facebook Live, 8 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL
New York Islanders at Carolina — MSG Plus 2/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston — NBCSN/TSN5/RDS/NESN, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey — Sportsnet 360/Root Sports Pittsburgh/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Columbus — TSN3/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Florida — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto — Fox Sports Florida/TSN4/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado — Fox Sports North/Altitude, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim — NBCSN/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona — Sportsnet Pacific/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.
Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)
Soccer
Women’s International Friendly, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
United States vs. Russia — FS1, 8:30 p.m.
U.S. National Team Pregame — FS1, 8 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Southwest), noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.
The Doug Gottlieb Show (The Final Days) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Tennis
WTA Tour
Volvo Car Open, Volvo Car Stadium, Charleston, SC
Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.
WTA Tour
Abierto Monterrey Afirme, Sierra Madre Tennis Club. Monterrey, Mexico
2nd Round — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
Davis Cup
World Group Quarterfinals
Australia vs. United States, Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Singles Rubber 2 — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.
Entertainment
The Big Bang Theory — CBS, 8 p.m.
Superstore — NBC, 8 p.m.
MasterChef: Junior Edition — Fox, 8 p.m.
Supernatural — PBS, 8 p.m.
The First 48: Revenge Kills: Up in Smoke; Shot in the Dark — A&E, 8 p.m.
Lone Star Law: Behind the Badge: The Eagle Has Landed — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
The Exorcist — Cinemax, 8 p.m.
Carol — The Movie Channel, 8 p.m.
Powerless — NBC, 8:30 p.m.
The Great Indoors — CBS, 8:31 p.m.
Carnival Eats: Zacho Libre — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.
Tiny House, Big Living: Nomad’s Tiny Home Base — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Flip or Flop Vegas: Cottage Glam (series premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.
Riverdale — The CW, 9 p.m.
60 Days In: Atlanta: Vulnerable Positions — A&E, 9 p.m.
Iceman Mummy Murder — American Heroes Channel, 9 p.m.
Naked and Afraid Pop-Up Edition: Eye of the Storm — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Fear Thy Neighbor: Lust to Dust (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Mysteries at the Museum: Making Michigan, Log Jammin and the Race That Changed The World — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
Mom — CBS, 9:01 p.m.
Kicking & Screaming — Fox, 9:01 p.m.
Lone Star Law: Bigger and Better: Border Bust — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.
Impossible Engineering: Panama Canal Overhaul — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.
Life in Pieces — CBS, 9:30 p.m.
Gone American: Mount Rushmore — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay: How to Beat Bobby — Food Network, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: Disagreeing in Portland — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Dark Net: My Mind (season premiere) — Showtime, 10 p.m.
The Catch — ABC, 10 p.m.
The Amazing Race 29: Scared Spitless — CBS, 10 p.m.
Sun Records: No Favors Here — CMT, 10 p.m.
Naked and Afraid Pop-Up Edition: Washed Out — Discovery, 10 p.m.
Tiny House, Big Living: How Are They Now? — DIY Network, 10 p.m.
Real Detective: Lambs to the Slaughter — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
The Crying Game — The Movie Channel, 10 p.m.
Nightwatch: Teenage Wasteland — A&E, 10:01 p.m.
Lone Star Law: Bigger and Better: Roadside Sting — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.
House Hunters International: Canal Living in Amsterdam (season premiere) — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
Dead Set on Life: If It Ain’t Enough, It Ain’t Fun (season premiere) — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Your Moment of them: The Best of Jordan Klepper — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Thursday, April 6, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Nightwatch: Ride Along: Family Ties — A&E, 11:03 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:50 p.m.
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)