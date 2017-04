All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 4

West Coast Eagles vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 a.m.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Virginia at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 5:30 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Stetson — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas State — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier — FS1, 8 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal-Riverside — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

College Football

CFB Daily: Spring Blitz — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

2017 All-Star Challenge — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

UCLA at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

South Florida at Central Florida — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Utah — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Trophee Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), Rabat, Morocco

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour

Heritage Open, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Ko Olina Golf Club, Ko Olina, Oahu, HI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF U18 World Championship

Group B, ZS Spisska, Spišská Nová Ves, Slovakia

Belarus vs. United States — TSN2/NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Detroit — Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 5 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — WGN/STO, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MLB Network/MASN/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Boston — MLB Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh/NESN, 2 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Starters: Playoff Preview — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Conference Playoff Preview — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Westeren Conference Playoff Preview — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Gruden’s QB Camp: DeShone Kizer — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Gruden’s QB Camp: Brad Kaaya — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Draft Room Simulation — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: Toronto at Washington — CBC/TVA Sports/USA Network/Comcast SportNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: Nashville at Chicago — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2/Fox Sports Tennessee/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Game 1: Calgary at Anaheim — CBC/TVA Sports/NBCSN/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 1030 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Top 10: All-Time Records — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Live — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

2018 FIFA World Cup Magazine — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show (The Penultimate Day) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done (premiere) — ESPN, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Grand Prix Hassan II, Complexe Al Amal, Casablanca, Morocco

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Quarterfinals: 1st Leg

Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

RSC Anderlecht vs. Manchester United — FS1, 3 p.m.

Amsterdam ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. FC Schalke 04 — FS2, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

MULTIMATCH 90 — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full-Time — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — FS2, 9 p.m.

Entertainment

The Big Bang Theory — CBS, 8 p.m.

Trial & Error — NBC, 8 p.m.

Masterchef: Junior Edition — Fox, 8 p.m.

Supernatural — The CW, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Deadly Dealings: Bad Medicine — A&E, 8 p.m.

North Woods Law: Still Hunting: A Warden Always Knows — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: Captain’s Legacy: Uncharted Territory — Discovery, 8 p.m.

War Dogs — HBO, 8 p.m.

Powerless — NBC, 8:30 p.m.

The Great Indoors — CBS, 8:31 p.m.

Carnival Eats: Jurassic Pork — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Living: Sam’s Tiny Adventure House — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Vegas: Building a Bachelor Pad — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Chicago Med — NBC, 9 p.m.

Riverdale — The CW, 9 p.m.

60 Days In: Atlanta: Tapping Out — A&E, 9 p.m.

North Woods Law: Game Warden Files: Hunting the Hunters — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Sacred Cod — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Fear Thy Neighbor: Desperate Times, Deadly Measures — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Saving the Eiffel Tower, Velvet Outlaw and Space Capsule Crisis — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Mom — CBS, 9:01 p.m.

Kicking & Screaming — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Impossible Engineering: World’s Biggest Ship — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Life in Pieces — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Tiny House Jamboree — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Iron Chef Redemption (season premiere) — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Trading NYC for Pittsburgh — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Dark Net: My Justice — Showtime, 10 p.m.

The Catch — ABC, 10 p.m.

The Amazing Race 29: Bucket List Type Stuff — CBS, 10 p.m.

North Woods Law: Game Warden Files: Manhunt — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Sun Records: Finishing School — CMT, 10 p.m.

Real Detective: Puppet Master — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Nightwatch: Tough Love — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Connecting in Puerto Vallerta — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Dead Set on Life: The BBQ King of Hollywood — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: Legacy of Captin Keith Colburn — Discovery, 10:32 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Your Moment of Them: The Best of Hasan Minaj — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.