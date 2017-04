All Times Eastern

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, Turning Point Resort & Casino, Verona, NY

Welterweights

John Karl Sosa vs. Rashidi Ellis — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

College Baseball Live — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Long Beach State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Maryland at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of the Alps, Italy

Stage 4: Bolzano to Cles — Eleven Sports, 8:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Shenzhen International, Genzon Golf Club (A Course), Shenzhen, Communist China

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Web.com Tour

United Leasing & Finance Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF U18 World Championship

Quarterfinal, Spis Arena, Spisšká Nová Ves, Slovakia

Canada vs. Sweden — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Propad Ice Palace, Propad, Slovakia

United States vs. Switzerland — TSN2/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — MLB Network/NESN/Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — MLB Network/STO, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Fox Sports West/Root Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — MLB Network/Root Sports Northwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Philadlephia at New York Mets — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MLB Network/MASN2/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Baltimore at Cincinnati — MASN/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 3: Cleveland at Indiana — TNT, 7 p.m. (Cleveland leads series 2-0)

Game 3: Toronto at Milwaukee — NBA TV, 8 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 3: San Antonio at Memphis — TNT, 9:30 p.m. (San Antonio leads series 2-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Spurs/Grizzlies, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

Inside the NBA — TNT, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Mel & Todd’s Mock Draft — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: 2017 NFL Schedule Release — ESPN, 8 p.m.

2017 NFL Schedule Release — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 5: New York Rangers at Montreal — USA/CBC/TVA Sports/MSG Network, 7 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Game 5: Columbus at Pittsburgh — NHL Network/Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2/Fox Sports Ohio/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 3-1)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 4: Chicago at Nashville — NBCSN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 3/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m. (Nashville leads series 3-0)

Game 5: San Jose at Edmonton — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, midnight

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Bundesliga Report — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

FA Cup: Semifinals Preview — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

UEFA Europa League

Quarterfinals, 2nd Leg

Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. RSC Anderlecht — FS1, 3 p.m.

Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

FC Schalke 04 vs. Ajax — FS2, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Pregame — FS1/FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

MULTIMATCH 90 — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Full Time — FS2/Fox Soccer Plus, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

Entertainment

Private Parts — Starz Encore, 7:59 p.m.

Superstore — NBC, 8 p.m.

MasterChef: Junior Edition — Fox, 8 p.m.

Naked and Afraid XL: Uncensored All-Stars: Brave New World — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Suicide Squad — HBO, 8 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Matchmaking Special — Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Powerless — NBC, 8:30 p.m.

Carnival Eats: A Guac to Remember — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiny House, Big Leaving: Craftsman’s Mini Mansion — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Flip or Flop Vegas: Bet Big, Win Big — HGTV, 9 p.m.

H1Z1: Fight for the Crown — The CW, 9 p.m.

60 Days In: Atlanta: Bloods Rising — A&E, 9 p.m.

Naked and Afraid Pop-Up Edition: The Monster — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Fear Thy Neighbor: Hysteria Lane — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Married at First Sight: Wedding Prep; Weddings (season premiere) — Lifetime, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: Hughes Hoax, Rat Bomb and Friday Night Liars — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

The Amazing Race 29: Another One Bites the Dust — CBS, 9:01 p.m.

Kicking & Screaming — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Lone Star Law: Bigger and Better: Gator Showdown — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.

Impossible Engineering: Ice Base — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: TMI: Justin Bieber vs. Deion Sanders — Spike, 9:30 p.m.

Reservoir Dogs — Starz Encore, 9:51 p.m.

Farmer’s Market Flip: Bamboo Steamer Surprise (series premiere) — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay: Mazel Tov — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Modern vs. Classic in Chicago — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Dark Net — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Lip Sync Battle: Ricky Martin vs. Kate Upton — Spike, 10 p.m.

The Amazing Race 29: Have Faith in Me, Broski — CBS, 10 p.m.

Species — Cinemax, 10 p.m.

Soundtracks: The Assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. — CNN, 10 p.m.

Naked and Afraid Pop-Up Edition: The Lost World — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Real Detective: Angel Doe (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Nightwatch: Thin Blue Line — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Lone Star Law: Bigger and Better: Wild Encounters — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Nazi Ghost Town (series premiere) — Travel Channel, 10:04 p.m.

House Hunters International: Two Bedrooms in Paris (season premiere) — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

FTD 420 Special — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rashida Jones — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Thursday, April 20, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Stephanie Simbari; Desus Nice; The Kid Mero — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)